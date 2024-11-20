We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
700W Mini HiFi System with Bluetooth® Multipoint
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Power Output
700W RMS
-
Sound System
Stereo (2-way)
-
Tweeter Unit
2"
-
Mid-Range/Bass Speaker
7"
FUNCTIONS -
-
CD
Yes (1)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
USB
Yes (2)
-
Portable Input
Yes (1)
-
AUX (Stereo RCA)
Yes (1)
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)
Yes
-
Microphone Input
Yes (1)
-
Bluetooth®
Yes
-
FM Tuner
(87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz)
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
7 (Standard, Jazz, Rock, Classic, Football, Bass, Pop)
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Music Decoding
WAV, MP3
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
Program Play
Yes (60 songs)
-
Clock/Timer
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
USB 1 to USB 2 Recording
Yes
-
Playback settings
Random, Repeat1, Repeat All
-
Karaoke Microphone Input
Yes (1)
-
Voice Canceller
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Compatible
-
Bluetooth Jukebox
Yes
-
Bluetooth Multi-Device Connection
Yes (Up to 3 devices simultaneously)
-
Bluetooth Standby Wakeup
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)
Yes
-
LED Coloured Lighting
Yes
-
Wireless Party Link
Yes
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes
CONNECTION -
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
Microphone (6.5mm) Input
Yes (1)
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
-
Stereo RCA (AUX) Input
Yes (1)
-
LED Lighting Output
Yes (2)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Manual
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
207mm x 282mm x 261mm
-
Speakers (WxHxD)
300mm x 360mm x 225mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
3.5kg
-
Net Weight (Speakers)
10kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087713657
What people are saying
