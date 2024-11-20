We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3300W Mini System with DJ Effects and DJ Pro
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Power Output
3300W RMS
-
Sound System
Bi-Amplified Stereo - 3 Way
-
Tweeter Unit
1" (Compression Horn)
-
Mid-Range/Bass Speaker
6.5"
-
Subwoofer
9"
FUNCTIONS -
-
CD
Yes (1)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
USB
Yes (2)
-
Bluetooth®
Yes
-
Portable Input
Yes (1)
-
AUX (Stereo RCA)
Yes (1)
-
Microphone Input
Yes (1)
-
FM Tuner
(87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz)
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
7 (User, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast)
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Music Decoding
WAV, MP3
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
LED Coloured Lighting
Yes
-
DJ Effects
Yes
-
Program Play
Yes (300 songs)
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes
-
USB 1 to USB 2 Recording
Yes
-
Playback settings
Random, Repeat1, Repeat All
-
Smartphone Remote App
Compatible
-
Bluetooth Multi-Device Connection
Yes (Up to 3 devices simultaneously)
-
Bluetooth Standby Wakeup
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)
Yes
-
DJ Pro
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
-
Voice Canceller
Yes
CONNECTION -
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
Yes (1)
-
Microphone (6.5mm) Input
Yes (2)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
-
Stereo RCA (AUX) Input
Yes (1)
-
LED Lighting Output
Yes (2)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes (2)
-
FM Antenna
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
453mm x 160mm x 360mm
-
Speakers (WxHxD)
450mm x 651mm x 395mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
6.2kg
-
Net Weight (Speakers)
44kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087836097
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.