DVD / CD Mini HiFi with 3 Disc Changer
All Spec
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Type
DVD Mini
-
Audio Output(WRMS)
350W
-
CD/CD-R/CD-RW Playback
Yes
-
Power Output - Front
2 x 100W
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
150W
-
3 Disc Charger
Yes
-
Tuner
Yes
AUDIO LINE IN
-
Analogue
Yes (AUX Only)
VIDEO SIGNAL OUT
-
Component
Yes
KARAOKE FUNCTION
-
Microphone Volume Control
Yes
-
CD Voice Remover Function
Yes
-
Twin Microphone Inputs
Yes
DVD PLAYER
-
Playable Disc
DVD±R/RW, CD-R/RW, MP3CD, DivX
-
NTSC/PAL Format
Yes
AUDIO CONTROL
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
USB Plus(DivX,MP3,JPEG)
Yes
-
USB/MP3 Direct Recording
Yes
-
XDSS
Yes (Plus)
-
Preset Station
50 Channels
-
Clock
Yes
-
Timer/Sleep
Yes
-
Headphone Port
3.5mm
-
Preset EQ Master
Normal, POP, Classic, Jazz, Rock
-
Surround Plus
Yes
-
Power Save Mode
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
VSM (Virtual Sound Matrix)
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit
272x334x334mm
-
Front Speakers
220x332x285mm
-
Subwoofer
220x332x285mm
GENERAL
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts and Labour)
