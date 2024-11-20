We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1000W All-in-One Mini System with Bluetooth®
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Output
1000W
-
Sound System
Mono - 3-way
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit
1"
-
Mid Range/Bass Woofer
4"
-
Bass Woofer
10"
FUNCTIONS
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
USB
Yes (2)
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
Bluetooth®
Yes
-
Portable Audio Input
Yes (Front) (Cable not supplied)
-
AUX Audio Input
Yes (Rear)
-
Microphone (Karaoke)
Yes (2)
-
FM Tuner
Yes (87.5 - 108.0 MHz)
EQ SETTINGS
-
Standard
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Football
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Auto DJ
Yes (Repeat, Random)
-
Multi-Coloured LED Lighting
Yes (On/Off)
-
Bluetooth® Streaming
Yes
-
Program Play
Yes (20 songs max)
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync (LG TV)
Yes (Compatible with LG Smart TV 2013-2015 models LG Magic Remote required to use this feature.)
-
Clock/Timer
Yes (Timer/Sleep)
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes (FM/AUX/Portable In)
-
Playback Settings
Repeat1, Repeat All, Random
-
Smart Phone Remote App
Compatible (AndroidTM) ['Music Flow Bluetooth' (minimum Android version 4.0.3) required.]
-
File/Folder Search
Yes (File/Folder Search)
-
Tripod Stand
Compatible (35mm stand) [Tripod Stand not supplied.]
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
Yes (1)
-
Microphone (6.35mm) Input
Yes (2)
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
AUX (Stereo RCA) Input
Yes (1)
-
AUX (Stereo RCA) Output
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (2)
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
430mm x 665mm x 468mm
-
Weight (Main Unit)
23kg
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year Parts and Labour
