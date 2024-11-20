We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 3D 5.1ch Blu-ray™ Home Theatre with Smart TV
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Power Output - Front
42W x 2
-
Power Output - Centre
42W
-
Power Output - Rear
42W x 2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
120W (Passive)
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES
-
BD-Rom/-R/RE
Yes (Region B)
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes (Region 4)
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes (Region 4)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT
-
MPEG2
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
WMV
Yes
-
FLV/MP4/MOV/VOB
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2
Yes
-
MP3 /ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
FLAC
Yes
-
DTS - HD Master Audio
Yes
TUNER
-
Audio Tuner Band
FM
ONLINE APPLICATIONS³⁵
-
ABC iView
Yes
-
YouTube
Yes
-
LG Apps
Yes
-
vTuner
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Private Sound Mode⁹
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes (FAT)
-
USB External Hard Drive Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)
Yes
-
Smart Share³
Yes
-
LG Smartphone Control App¹⁰
Yes (Android 2.3.3+ and iOS 4.0+)
FRONT CONNECTIONS
-
Portable Audio Input (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
AUX RCA L/R Input
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
-
Radio Antenna FM
Yes (1)
-
Optical In
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (1)
-
Speaker Cables
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
360mm x 61mm x 304mm
-
Front Speaker (WxHxD)
74mm x 130mm x 66mm
-
Center Speaker (WxHxD)
74mm x 130mm x 66mm
-
Rear Speaker (WxHxD)
74mm x 130mm x 66mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
156mm x 325mm x 320mm
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
