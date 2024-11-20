We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-Ray Home Theatre System with 850W Total RMS Power Output
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
Power Output - Front
141W x 2
Power Output - Centre
141W
Output Power
141W x 2
Power Output - Subwoofer
145W (Passive)
Speaker Type
Tall Boy
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES
BD-Rom/-R/RE
Yes
DVD ± R/RW
Yes
DVD (PAL)
Yes
CD-R/-RW
Yes
DTS-CD
Yes
Audio CD
Yes
VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT
MPEG2
Yes
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
DivX HD
Yes
MKV
Yes
AVCHD
Yes
WMV
Yes
FLV
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
LPCM
Yes
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
Dolby True HD
Yes
DTS - HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
DTS - HD Master Audio Essentials
Yes
MPEG 1/2
Yes
MP3 /ID3 Tag
Yes
WMA
Yes
AAC
Yes
FLAC
Yes
TUNER
Audio Tuner Band
FM
FM Tuner Range (100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
ONLINE CONTENT
BD ROM Profile 5.0
Yes
vTuner
Yes (Wireless router or network access point required, Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)
MLB TV
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
USB Direct Recording
Yes (N/A for NTFS)
USB External Hard Drive Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)
Yes
TV Sound ez Setup
Yes
DLNA
Yes
FRONT CONNECTIONS
Portable Audio Input (3.5mm)
Yes
USB 2.0 Input
Yes
REAR CONNECTIONS
Composite Output
Yes (1 - In)
Ethernet RJ45
Yes (1)
Radio Antenna FM
Yes (1)
Optical In
Yes (1)
HDMI
Yes (1 - Out)
Wireless Speaker Dongle Input
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
Operating Manual
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Battery (AAA)
Yes (2)
Composite Lead
Yes (video only)
DLNA Setup Disc
Yes
Speaker Cables
Yes
DIMENSIONS
Set (Main Unit)
360x60.5x297mm
Front Speaker (WxHxD)
250x1100x250mm
Center Speaker (WxHxD)
300x88x64mm
Rear Speaker (WxHxD)
250mm x 1100mm x 250mm
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
133x352x325mm
GENERAL
Warranty
12 Months (Parts & Labour)
