3D Blu-Ray Home Theatre System with 850W Total Power Output
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Power Output - Front
141W x 2
-
Power Output - Centre
141W
-
Power Output - Rear
141W x 2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
145W (Passive)
-
Speaker Type
Half Tall Boy
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES
-
BD-Rom/-R/RE
Yes
-
Blu-Ray 3D
Yes
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT
-
MPEG2
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
SMTPE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
WMV
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes
-
DTS - HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
DTS - HD Master Audio Essentials
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2
Yes
-
MP3 /ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
TUNER
-
Audio Tuner Band
FM
-
FM Tuner Range (100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
ONLINE CONTENT
-
Picasa Photos
Yes
-
Accuweather
Yes
-
BD Live 2.0
Yes
-
vTuner
Yes (Wireless router or network access point required, Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
Bonus View (profile 1.1)
Yes
-
Accedo
Yes
-
YouTube
Yes (Wireless router or network access point required, Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
MLB TV
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
DLNA /CIFS
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes (N/A for NTFS)
-
USB External Hard Drive Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
-
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)
Yes
-
LG Sound Gallery
Yes
-
TV Sound ez Setup
Yes
FRONT CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port
Yes (2.0)
-
Portable Audio Input (3.5mm)
Yes
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
Composite Output
Yes (1)
-
Optical
Yes (1)
-
Ethernet RJ45
Yes (1)
-
Radio Antenna FM
Yes (1)
-
HDMI
Yes (1 - Out)
-
Audio In (L/R)
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes (CD)
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (1)
-
DLNA Setup Disc
Yes
-
Speaker Cables
Yes
-
RCA Code (Video)
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Set (Main Unit)
360 x 57 x 307mm
-
Front Speaker (WxHxD)
200 x 550 x 200mm
-
Center Speaker (WxHxD)
311 x 96 x 69mm
-
Rear Speaker (WxHxD)
200 x 550 x 200mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
216 x 382 x 312mm
GENERAL
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts & Labour)
What people are saying
