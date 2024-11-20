We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1 ch. DVD Home Theatre System
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Power Output - Front
45W x 2
-
Power Output - Centre
45W
-
Power Output - Surround
45W x 2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
105W
-
Speaker Type
Parabola
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
Jpeg
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
MP3 /ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
VSM (Virtual Sound Matrix)
Yes
-
2Ch Stereo (Bypass)
Yes
-
Natural Plus
Yes
-
Auto Equalizer
Yes
TUNER
-
Audio Tuner Band
FM
-
FM Tuner Range (100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)
Yes
-
Bass Blast (Bass Sound Mode)
Yes
-
Parental Control - Lock
Yes
-
HD AV Sync
Yes
-
1080P Up-scaling via HDMI
Yes
FRONT CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port
Yes (2.0)
-
Portable Audio In
Yes (3.5mm)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
Composite
Yes (1)
-
Component
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Out
Yes (1)
-
Radio Antenna FM
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (1)
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Set (Main Unit)
366x58.5x307mm
-
Front Speaker
99x110x80mm
-
Center Speaker
99x110x80mm
-
Rear Speaker
99x110x80mm
-
Subwoofer
157x325x265mm
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
