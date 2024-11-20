We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SoundPlate™ with 4.1 Multi-Channel Sound System
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Speaker - Front
1.5" x 4"
-
Bass Woofer
3"
-
Audio Channels
4.1
-
Total Output Power
100W
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Function LED Lights
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)
Yes (Volume, Mute) (AN-WF500 Audio Receiver required to enable this feature on LB5820/5840 models.)
-
TV Weight Supported
Up to 18kg
-
Sound Sync (Optical)
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
Cinema Sound Mode
Yes
-
Bluetooth Streaming
Yes
-
Smart Phone Remote Control App
LG Bluetooth Remote (LG Bluetooth Remote (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum iOS version 4.3))
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (Coin Type)
-
Optical Cable
Yes (1)
-
Operating Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
560mm x 55mm x 320mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
4.4kg
FUNCTIONS
-
Bluetooth
Portable Devices(Orange LED)
-
LG TV - Sound Sync (Optical)
Yes (Green LED)
-
LG TV - Sound Sync Wireless
Yes (White LED) (AN-WF500 required to enable this feature on LB5820/5840 TV series. (sold separately))
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
GENERAL
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts and Labour)
