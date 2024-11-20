We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
360W 4.1ch Wi-Fi Sound Bar with Dual Tweeters
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
Output Power - Front
40W x 2 (2-way (Woofer + Tweeter))
Output Power - Surround
40W x 2
Output Power - Subwoofer
200W (Active)
Speaker Type
Sound Bar
Audio Channels
4.1ch
Amplifier Type
Class-D
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
Yes
Optical
Yes
Wireless Musicflow Network
Yes
Wired Musicflow Network
Yes (Ethernet)
Bluetooth®
Yes
Portable Input (AUX)
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
USB Music File Support
MP3/WMA/AAC/OGG/FLAC/WAV/ALAC/AIFF
SOUND MODES
Sound Types
7
STREAMING SERVICES
Supported Streaming Services
Spotify Premium, Deezer Premium+, TuneIn (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Subscription charges and conditions may apply. Content and features will vary from time to time without notice.)
Google Cast Ready
Including Pandora, Rdio and Google Play Music (2Google Cast and the Google Cast Ready logo are trademark of Google Inc. Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Subscription charges and conditions may apply. Content and features will vary from time to time without notice.)
SUPPORTED NETWORKED DEVICES
Android
Android 2.3.3 and higher
iOS
iOS 6.0 and higher
Mac
Mac OS 10.5 and high (Apple Macs require installation of Nero MediaHome 4 software to enable library sharing. PCs require installation of Music Flow software.)
PC
Windows XP SP2 and higher (Apple Macs require installation of Nero MediaHome 4 software to enable library sharing. PCs require installation of Music Flow software.)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Sound Sync (Optical)
Yes (Volume, Mute)
Portable Input
Yes (Cable not supplied.)
Smart Phone Remote Control App
Music Flow Player ('Music Flow Player' on compatible Android devices (Android 2.3.3 and onwards) and iOS devices (5.1.1))
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes (HDMI)
Bluetooth® Streaming
Yes (Bluetooth® 4.0)
LED Display Screen
Yes (Dimmable)
Night Mode
Yes
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
Sleep Timer
Yes
Alarm/Sleep Timer
Yes
Portable Input.Link
Yes (AUX Input)
Bluetooth App.Link
Yes
Dual Band Wi-Fi
2.4GHz/5GHz
Motion Play
Yes
All Search
Yes
Multi-Room Mode
Different songs to each speaker
Party Mode
Same song to all speakers
Home Chat
Yes (Line: Free Calls and Messaging' App required to use this feature. Check smartphone, tablet for compatibility with this application.)
Home Cinema Mode
Compatible (When grouped with a pair of Music Flow speakers positioned as rear speakers. One speaker on the Music Flow network must be LAN connected to your home router.)
Music Flow speaker Grouping
Yes
Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible
Yes (Volume, Mute)
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)
Yes (Volume, Mute) (Magic Remote required to enable this feature.)
3D Video Signal Pass-Through
Yes
CONNECTIONS
HDMI Input
Yes (1)
HDMI Output
Yes (1)
USB Input
Yes (1)
USB Input (Service Only)
Yes (1)
Digital Audio Input (Optical)
Yes (1)
Portable Input (AUX)
Yes (1)
LAN Port
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
Main Unit (WxHxD)
1060mm x 45mm x 82mm
Main Unit with feet attached (WxHxD)
1060mm x 62mm x 82mm
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
171mm x 390mm x 261mm
Weight (Main Unit)
2.5kg
Weight (Subwoofer)
5.6kg
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
Remote Control
Yes
Battery (AAA)
Yes
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes (2)
Operating Manual
Yes
Table Stands (Detachable Feet)
Yes (2)
Optical Cable
Yes
AC Adaptor
Yes
Warranty Card
Yes
WARRANTY
1 Year Warranty - Parts & Labour
Yes
