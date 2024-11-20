We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar S60T
340W Power & 3.1 Channel Sound
LG Soundbar, LG TV and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.
Easy and convenient interface
LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.
^For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface
Sound engineered for what you enjoy
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
3.1
-
Output Power
340 W
-
Main
850 x 63 x 87 mm
-
Subwoofer
200 x 377 x 285 mm
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
3.1
-
Output Power
340 W
-
Number of Speakers
4 EA
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Optical
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
USB
1
-
Bluetooth Version
5.3
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
850 x 63 x 87 mm
-
Subwoofer
200 x 377 x 285 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
2.5 kg
-
Subwoofer
5.7 kg
-
Gross Weight
9.8 kg
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
ACCESSORY
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806096008003
