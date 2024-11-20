We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar S65Q
Elevated sound with AI Processor
One remote. Simple control
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by Sound Bar models. LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
**LG TV Remote not supplied with sound bar, it is included with selected LG TVs or may require separate purchase.
Immersive 3.1ch Powerful Sound
Pioneering authentic sound with Meridian
Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.
Digital Signal Processing
A chip image of DSP chip
High-Resolution Audio
Full image of LG Sound bar with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product. Hi-Res AUDIO logo is shown on the right or image.
*Compatible High-Resolution Audio source content required.
Sound engineered for what you enjoy
*Effect may vary depending on source content.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
3.1
-
Output Power
420 W
-
Main
1000 x 63 x 105 mm
-
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261 mm
All Spec
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806091310729
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Bluetooth Version
4.2
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
USB
1
-
Optical
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
3.1
-
Number of Speakers
6 EA
-
Output Power
420 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
1000 x 63 x 105 mm
-
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
2.88 kg
-
Subwoofer
5.3 kg
-
Gross Weight
12.4 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
38 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
