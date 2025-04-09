We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Home Theatre S80TR Sound Bar with Rear Speakers
Key Features
- 580W Total Power & 5.1.3 Channels including 2 Channel rear speakers
- Triple Up-firing Channels for superb voice clarity
- Dolby Atmos® & DTS:X® for above and around sound**
- WOW Orchestra uses LG Sound Bar & compatible LG TV speakers together^ for more impactful sound
- Works with Amazon Alexa™, Google Home™ and Apple AirPlay 2^^
- Wireless music streaming with support for Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect and Google Cast
5.1.3 Channel Surround Sound
Surround yourself with sound
Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic sound experience. This 580W 5.1.3ch soundbar has an impressive combination of an up-firing centre speaker, a powerful subwoofer and wireless rear speakers. Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® technologies create a spatial audio dome that fills even the largest rooms.**
"LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo"
**Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Centre Up-firing Channel
Clear, crisp speech
Hear amazing voice clarity from the Centre Up-firing Channel, and audio that locks to the on-screen action, so you can hear every conversation with detail. The Sound Bar delivers a wider and richer soundstage for incredibly immersive sound.
LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.
Dolby Atmos®
The sound of the cinema at home
Feel like you're in the centre of all the action, with lifelike Dolby Atmos® virtual surround sound that moves all around you.**
"A movie plays on an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern city apartment in a side angle view. White beads depicting sound waves project upwards and downwards from the Soundbar and TV, creating a dome of sound in the space. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo"
**Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
2ch Rear Speakers
Wireless freedom
Now there’s a surround sound system for rooms of all shapes and sizes. The rear speakers have wireless connectivity—that means no special receiver needed. Not only do they deliver an immersive audio experience, they can be positioned anywhere and calibrated accordingly. These speakers only need to connect to an outlet—it’s literally plug and play.
Enter a world of virtual 3D sound
Put yourself at the centre of immersive, realistic sound. Triple Level Spatial Sound creates an extra layer of virtual audio, that helps you feel like you're in a dome of sound.*
*Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode. The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesised to build a sound field.
^For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface.
Sound tailored to your space
The Sound Bar scans the room to find you and your rear speakers and adjusts audio settings and delay time for a listening experience that soars from the back of the room. You get a richer, deeper and clearer sound experience, as well as flexibility in how you set up your speakers.*
*Requires LG Sound Bar app and Google Home app, and home Wi-Fi network.
Upgrade your sound
Create a wider soundstage to fill your room with richer sound. The Sound Bar converts 2-channel audio into stunning virtual multi-channel sound.*
An image of an LG TV, LG Soundbar, and Subwoofer in a modern city apartment with soundwaves made of white droplets filling the room.
*Feature not available on Music Mode.
Sound engineered for what you enjoy
Enjoy incredible sound, whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music. With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar's intelligent algorithm analyses your content to help deliver enhanced performance.
Sound in sync for dynamic gaming
Free up ports on your TV and connect 4K gaming consoles to your LG Sound Bar, without compromising graphics performance. With VRR, ALLM and a passthrough refresh rate up to 120Hz., your Sound Bar helps ensure smooth, low input lag gaming.*
LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown together. A racing car game is displayed on screen.
*Home Wi-Fi network required.
The Sound Bar for music afficionados
Enjoy music from personal collections and popular streaming services. The Sound Bar supports Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Apple AirPlay and Google Cast.*
*Subscription and data fees may apply. Home Wi-Fi network required.
Choose your voice control
LG Sound Bars work with your favourite AI services. Use your voice with Amazon Alexa™, Google Home™ and Siri (for Apple AirPlay 2) to control your Sound Bar through your compatible smart phone or smart speaker.^^
^^Requires LG Sound Bar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network. Google Home™ and Amazon Alexa™ requires a Google or Amazon Account (as applicable). Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.
All Spec
What people are saying
-
