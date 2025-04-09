Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Key Features

  • 580W Total Power & 5.1.3 Channels including 2 Channel rear speakers
  • Triple Up-firing Channels for superb voice clarity
  • Dolby Atmos® & DTS:X® for above and around sound**
  • WOW Orchestra uses LG Sound Bar & compatible LG TV speakers together^ for more impactful sound
  • Works with Amazon Alexa™, Google Home™ and Apple AirPlay 2^^
  • Wireless music streaming with support for Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect and Google Cast
More

5.1.3 Channel Surround Sound

Surround yourself with sound

Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic sound experience. This 580W 5.1.3ch soundbar has an impressive combination of an up-firing centre speaker, a powerful subwoofer and wireless rear speakers. Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® technologies create a spatial audio dome that fills even the largest rooms.**

"LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo"

**Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Centre Up-firing Channel

Clear, crisp speech

Hear amazing voice clarity from the Centre Up-firing Channel, and audio that locks to the on-screen action, so you can hear every conversation with detail. The Sound Bar delivers a wider and richer soundstage for incredibly immersive sound.

LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

Dolby Atmos®

The sound of the cinema at home

Feel like you're in the centre of all the action, with lifelike Dolby Atmos® virtual surround sound that moves all around you.**

"A movie plays on an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern city apartment in a side angle view. White beads depicting sound waves project upwards and downwards from the Soundbar and TV, creating a dome of sound in the space. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo"

**Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

2ch Rear Speakers

Wireless freedom

Now there’s a surround sound system for rooms of all shapes and sizes. The rear speakers have wireless connectivity—that means no special receiver needed. Not only do they deliver an immersive audio experience, they can be positioned anywhere and calibrated accordingly. These speakers only need to connect to an outlet—it’s literally plug and play.

Triple Level Spatial Sound

Enter a world of virtual 3D sound

Put yourself at the centre of immersive, realistic sound. Triple Level Spatial Sound creates an extra layer of virtual audio, that helps you feel like you're in a dome of sound.*

this is an image

*Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode. The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesised to build a sound field.

A cozy concert in a living room is playing on the screen. The WOW Interface menu appears as an overlay and the user navigates to soundbar settings.

WOW Interface

Convenient onscreen sound control

Can't find your LG Sound Bar remote? With WOW Interface, you can access and operate your LG Sound Bar settings and modes from your compatible LG TV screen.^

LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room playing a musical performance. White droplets make waves of sound that shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

WOW Orchestra

Duets with your LG TV sound

A winning combination. WOW Orchestra uses the speakers in your LG Sound Bar and compatible LG TV^ at the same time to create impactful sound. Hear crisp, clear dialogue that appears to come directly from the characters on screen.

A close up of an LG Soundbar below a LG TV. A connectivity symbol is in between LG Soundbar and a LG TV, showing WOWCAST's wireless operation.

WOWCAST Ready

Tidy up your act

Enjoy a streamlined setup with no visible cables between your LG Sound Bar and compatible LG TV.^ WOWCAST Ready helps you achieve neat, wire-free sound, with lossless multi-channel audio.

^For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface.

AI Room Calibration Pro

Sound tailored to your space

The Sound Bar scans the room to find you and your rear speakers and adjusts audio settings and delay time for a listening experience that soars from the back of the room. You get a richer, deeper and clearer sound experience, as well as flexibility in how you set up your speakers.*

LG Soundbar, LG TV, a subwoofer and rear speakers are in a modern city apartment. The background gets dimmed, and the grid overlay appears over the image from LG TV, like a scan of the space. A dotted line extends from one of the rear speaker, to show the two rear speakers are in a linear fashion. White beads of sound come together to make waves, filling the room with sound.

*Requires LG Sound Bar app and Google Home app, and home Wi-Fi network.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience

Upgrade your sound

Create a wider soundstage to fill your room with richer sound. The Sound Bar converts 2-channel audio into stunning virtual multi-channel sound.*

An image of an LG TV, LG Soundbar, and Subwoofer in a modern city apartment with soundwaves made of white droplets filling the room.

*Feature not available on Music Mode.

AI Sound Pro

Sound engineered for what you enjoy

Enjoy incredible sound, whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music. With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar's intelligent algorithm analyses your content to help deliver enhanced performance.

Sound in sync for dynamic gaming

Free up ports on your TV and connect 4K gaming consoles to your LG Sound Bar, without compromising graphics performance. With VRR, ALLM and a passthrough refresh rate up to 120Hz., your Sound Bar helps ensure smooth, low input lag gaming.*

LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown together. A racing car game is displayed on screen.

*Home Wi-Fi network required. 

The Sound Bar for music afficionados

Enjoy music from personal collections and popular streaming services. The Sound Bar supports Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Apple AirPlay and Google Cast.*

*Subscription and data fees may apply. Home Wi-Fi network required.

Choose your voice control

LG Sound Bars work with your favourite AI services. Use your voice with Amazon Alexa™, Google Home™ and Siri (for Apple AirPlay 2) to control your Sound Bar through your compatible smart phone or smart speaker.^^

^^Requires LG Sound Bar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network. Google Home™ and Amazon Alexa™ requires a Google or Amazon Account (as applicable). Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.

