LG SL4Y, 300W, 2.1ch Soundbar
All Spec
RECOMMENDED TV SIZE -
-
TV Size
43" ↑
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Sound System
2.1ch
-
Output Power - Front
50W x 2
-
Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer
200W (Active)
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM
-
Music Decoding
MP3, WMA
AUDIO CAPABILITIES -
-
User EQ
Yes
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
4 (Adaptive Sound Control, Standard, Bass Blast, Cinema)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes (Bluetooth 4.0)
-
Smartphone Remote App
LG MusicFlow Bluetooth³
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)
Yes
-
Sound Sync (LG TV Optical)
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible
Yes (Volume, Mute)⁴
-
A/V Sync (0-300ms)
Yes
-
LED Display
LED Coloured Indicator
-
SPK8-S Rear Speaker Kit Compatible
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
No
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (Music)
CONNECTION -
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
USB Input
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Brackets & Wall Mounting Guide
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
890mm x 57mm x 85mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
171mm x 390mm x 261mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
984mm x 416mm x 217mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
2.3kg
-
Net Weight (Subwoofer)
5.3kg
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
9.5kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL -
-
Previous Model
SJ4
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098406272
