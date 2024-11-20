LG SP60Y, 440W, 5.1ch Soundbar

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
front view with sub woofer
Superb sound, made for LG TV

LG Soundbars, Superb sound made for LG TV

Unlock the brilliance with LG Soundbar

LG Soundbar SP9YA

LG Soundbar SP8YA

LG Soundbar SP70Y

LG TVs and LG Soundbars in harmony with your home

Control your LG Soundbar with an LG TV remote

Creating great sound with Meridian Technology

Outstanding 5.1 channel sound

The stunning power of DTS Virtual:X®

Enhance games, sport and more with new sound modes

Adaptive audio with AI Sound Pro

LG TVs and LG Soundbars in harmony with your home

Created to look good together, the matching designs of LG Soundbars and LG TVs allow them to become a part of your interior and add style to your space.

LG TVs and LG Soundbars in harmony with your home

Control your LG Soundbar with an LG TV remote

Convenience turned up to the max. Combine an LG Soundbar with LG TVs and use the TV's remote to power on, control the Soundbar's volume, plus adjust the sound modes*.

Control your LG Soundbar with an LG TV remote

*Sound Bar Mode Control compatible with 2021 LG TVs.

Creating great sound with Meridian Technology

LG Sound Bar SP60Y comes with Meridian advanced digital signal processing technology. Experience high fidelity sound and a wide sound stage.

Creating great sound with Meridian Technology

Prestigious British Audio, Meridian
Since 1977, Meridian has delivered innovative and elegant high-performance audio solutions. They have pushed boundaries, disrupted norms, and delivered products that have redefined how people enjoy their music and movies, wherever they are.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and Meridian R

Meridian's Leading Technologies
Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Text-only

Digital Signal Processing
DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in any context.

A chip image of DSP chip

Meridian Lossless Packing
Meridian has been a long-term collaborator and technology partner with Dolby. Meridian Lossless Packing technology is licensed to Dolby as the standard for DVD audio.

A logo image of MLP LOSELESS

Master Quality Authenticated
Meridian developed MQA - the revolutionary technology for efficiently streaming music with the highest possible sound quality.

A logo image of Master Quality Authenticated

High-Resolution Audio

Unlock the brilliance of High-Resolution Audio. LG reproduces 24bit/96kHz formats, so you can enjoy studio-quality sound from high-fidelity music collections and streaming sources*.

High-Resolution Audio

*Compatible, High-Resolution Audio source content required.

Outstanding 5.1-channel sound

Enjoy clear, virtual surround sound. With 5.1-channel audio, 440W power, and a subwoofer with full bass for rich, low tones, LG Soundbar SP60Y is designed to elevate your TV sound.

Amazingly Immersive 5.1.2-channel sound

The stunning power of DTS Virtual:X®

DTS Virtual:X uses audio processing techniques to project sound around you, for a realistic audio experience. Your movies and music can be brought to life with sound that's clear and immersive.

The stunning power of DTS Virtual:X®

*Effect may vary depending on source content

Enhance games, sport and more with new sound modes

LG Soundbar comes with special sound modes. Specifically developed by LG to enhance voices, gaming and sports, the modes help deliver incredible sound whether you love to watch or play.

Fill the room with amazing sound

Feel like you're in the middle of the action with the immersive cinematic sound offered by 5.1 channels and a huge 440W total power. You can also add rear speakers for an extra 2 channels and 140W*.

*Compatible LG Rear Speaker Kit (SPK8-S) sold separately.

Enjoy adaptive audio with AI Sound Pro

Great sound, scene-by-scene. An upgraded algorithm identifies voices, effects, and frequencies then adjusts the EQ sound by genre, so you can hear soundtracks optimised to what you watch*.

*Effect may vary depending on source content.

Enjoy LG TV AI Sound effects through LG Soundbars

Access the full potential of selected LG TV AI sound effects. LG TV Sound Mode Share uses your TV's AI Sound Pro technology to deliver great sound through the LG Soundbar*.

Enjoy LG TV AI Sound effects through LG Soundbars

*Compatible with 2021 TVs with α7 and α9 Processors, and requires eARC connection.
Print

All Spec

RECOMMENDED TV -

  • Size

    43", 48", 55"

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -

  • Total Output Power

    440W

  • Sound System

    5.1ch

  • Output Power - Front

    45W x 2

  • Output Power - Centre

    40W x 1

  • Output Power - Height

    45W x 2

  • Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer

    220W (Active)

  • Amplifier Type

    Class-D

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM

  • Hi-Res Music Decoding

    FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

  • Music Decoding

    OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, MP3, AAC

AUDIO CAPABILITIES -

  • With Meridian

    Yes

  • Audio DAC

    Yes High Res (96kHz/24-bit)

  • Music Upscaling

    Yes (Up to 96kHz/24-bit)

  • User EQ

    Yes (Bass, Treble, Centre, Subwoofer, Height Channels)

SOUND MODES -

  • Sound Types

    9 (DTS Virtual: X, Movie (Dolby Surround), AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast,Clear Voice, Sports, Game)

AI FEATURES -

  • Works with Apple AirPlay

    No

  • Works with Google Assistant

    No

  • Works with Amazon Alexa

    No

  • Google Multi-Room Group Playback

    No

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • AI Room Callibration

    No

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming

    Yes

  • Chromecast Audio Built-In

    No

  • Smart Phone App

    LG MusicFlow Bluetooth

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)1

    Yes (ARC)

  • LG TV Bluetooth2

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible3

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    No

  • SPK8-S Rear Speaker Kit Compatible

    Yes(Sold Separately)

  • SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)4

    Yes

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)

    Yes

  • LED Display

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sound Bar Mode Control5

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share6

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (Music)

CONNECTIONS -

  • HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 1.4)7

    Yes (1)/Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB Input

    Yes (1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Brackets & Wall Mounting Guide

    Yes

DIMENSIONS -

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    1000mm x 63mm x 105mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    180mm x 394mm x 290mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    1071mm x 465mm x 247mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    3.2kg

  • Net Weight (Subwoofer)

    5.8kg

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    13.2kg

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

PREVIOUS MODEL -

  • Previous Model

    None

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806091278029

FURTHER INFORMATION -

  • Further Information

    1 Requires ARC compatible TV, designed for use with compatible LG TVs. LG TVs are not compatible with DTSaudio pass-through.
    2 Featurerequires LG TV with Bluetooth connection. Soundbar pairing required when TV powered on.
    3 Volume and Mute controls can be controlled from other brand TV remotes. See product Operating Manual for more details.
    4 Designed for use with LG TVs only
    5 Sound Bar Mode Control compatible with 2021 LG TVs
    6 Compatible with 2021 TVs with α7 and α9 Processors, and requires ARC connection.
    7 HDMI Ports support HDCP 1.4 up to 2160p@ 30fps

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

