We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SP60Y, 440W, 5.1ch Soundbar
LG Soundbars, Superb sound made for LG TV
Unlock the brilliance with LG Soundbar
LG TVs and LG Soundbars in harmony with your home
LG TVs and LG Soundbars in harmony with your home
Alt text
Control your LG Soundbar with an LG TV remote
Control your LG Soundbar with an LG TV remote
Alt text
Creating great sound with Meridian Technology
Creating great sound with Meridian Technology
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and Meridian R
Text-only
A chip image of DSP chip
A logo image of MLP LOSELESS
A logo image of Master Quality Authenticated
High-Resolution Audio
High-Resolution Audio
Alt text
Outstanding 5.1-channel sound
Amazingly Immersive 5.1.2-channel sound
Alt text
The stunning power of DTS Virtual:X®
The stunning power of DTS Virtual:X®
Alt text
Enhance games, sport and more with new sound modes
Alt text
Fill the room with amazing sound
Alt text
Enjoy adaptive audio with AI Sound Pro
Alt text
Enjoy LG TV AI Sound effects through LG Soundbars
Enjoy LG TV AI Sound effects through LG Soundbars
Alt text
All Spec
RECOMMENDED TV -
-
Size
43", 48", 55"
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Output Power
440W
-
Sound System
5.1ch
-
Output Power - Front
45W x 2
-
Output Power - Centre
40W x 1
-
Output Power - Height
45W x 2
-
Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer
220W (Active)
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM
-
Hi-Res Music Decoding
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
-
Music Decoding
OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, MP3, AAC
AUDIO CAPABILITIES -
-
With Meridian
Yes
-
Audio DAC
Yes High Res (96kHz/24-bit)
-
Music Upscaling
Yes (Up to 96kHz/24-bit)
-
User EQ
Yes (Bass, Treble, Centre, Subwoofer, Height Channels)
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
9 (DTS Virtual: X, Movie (Dolby Surround), AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast,Clear Voice, Sports, Game)
AI FEATURES -
-
Works with Apple AirPlay
No
-
Works with Google Assistant
No
-
Works with Amazon Alexa
No
-
Google Multi-Room Group Playback
No
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
AI Room Callibration
No
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
Chromecast Audio Built-In
No
-
Smart Phone App
LG MusicFlow Bluetooth
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)1
Yes (ARC)
-
LG TV Bluetooth2
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible3
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
No
-
SPK8-S Rear Speaker Kit Compatible
Yes(Sold Separately)
-
SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)4
Yes
-
A/V Sync (0-300ms)
Yes
-
LED Display
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
Sound Bar Mode Control5
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share6
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (Music)
CONNECTIONS -
-
HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 1.4)7
Yes (1)/Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
USB Input
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Simple Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Brackets & Wall Mounting Guide
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
1000mm x 63mm x 105mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
180mm x 394mm x 290mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1071mm x 465mm x 247mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
3.2kg
-
Net Weight (Subwoofer)
5.8kg
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
13.2kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL -
-
Previous Model
None
EAN -
-
EAN
8806091278029
FURTHER INFORMATION -
-
Further Information
1 Requires ARC compatible TV, designed for use with compatible LG TVs. LG TVs are not compatible with DTSaudio pass-through.
2 Featurerequires LG TV with Bluetooth connection. Soundbar pairing required when TV powered on.
3 Volume and Mute controls can be controlled from other brand TV remotes. See product Operating Manual for more details.
4 Designed for use with LG TVs only
5 Sound Bar Mode Control compatible with 2021 LG TVs
6 Compatible with 2021 TVs with α7 and α9 Processors, and requires ARC connection.
7 HDMI Ports support HDCP 1.4 up to 2160p@ 30fps
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.