LG xboom Stage 301 Battery BP34A

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Add a battery and keep the vibe for up to 24 hrs
Party all day and all night with up to 12 hrs of playtime from xboom Stage 301 Portable Speaker and a replaceable battery that lasts up to another 12 hrs.*