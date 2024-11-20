We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG X-Boom Cube All-in-one Sound System with 220W Power
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Power Output
220W RMS
-
Sound System
Mono (2-way)
-
Tweeter Unit
2"
-
Mid-Range/Bass Speaker
6.5"
FUNCTIONS -
-
CD
Yes (1)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
USB
Yes (1)
-
Bluetooth®
Yes
-
Microphone Input
Yes (1)
-
AUX (Stereo RCA)
Yes (1)
-
FM Tuner
(87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz)
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
8 (Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Auto EQ, Bass Blast, Football)
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Music Decoding
WAV, MP3
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes
-
Playback settings
Random, Repeat1, Repeat All
-
Voice Canceller
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
-
Karaoke Microphone Input
Yes (1)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Compatible
-
Clock/Timer
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
Program Play
Yes (40 songs)
-
Vertical/Horizontal Placement
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (Music)
CONNECTION -
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
Microphone (6.5mm) Input
Yes (1)
-
Stereo RCA (AUX) Input
Yes (1)
-
Stereo RCA (AUX) Output
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Manual
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
452mm x 311mm x 303mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
7.5kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087495447
