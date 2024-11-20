The Milan Convention Centre MiCo is the one of the largest convention centre in Europe and around the world, accommodating up to 18,000 visitors. The installation of 165 LG displays improves the visual experience of MiCo’s guests, allowing it to take a step ahead in the convention center industry. With the possibility of installation both horizontally and vertically, the LG innovative Ultra Stretch display solutions adapt perfectly into areas with heavy foot traffic. Among the other product installations by LG, there are 20 full HD displays from the 22SM3B series and 111 from the SM5KD series (65", 55", 43" and 32"), 12 55LV75D Video Walls and 5 monitors from the 55TC3D interactive series, equipped with "touch" technology by LG.