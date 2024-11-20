We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Public Space
Afsluitdijk Wadden Center, The Netherlands
Afsluitdijk, the stunning Netherlands causeway that protects against floods, attracts 200,000 international tourists every year. It opened the (AWC) Afsluitdijk Wadeen Center in March of 2018, featuring an interactive exhibition that aims to educate and inspire children and adults about the world of water management and hydraulic engineering. The AWC opted for thirty LG screens, including an Ultra Stretch Display in the museum entranceway. LG was selected for its wide range of products and solutions for every situation and its focus on developing the latest display technology.