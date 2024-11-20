With a rapidly growing tourism rate, Hungary’s second largest city, Debrecen, required digital signage to provide new travellers to the city with easy to access information of the local area, as well as, wayfinding options.



Located in three outdoor locations around the city, the 55” 55XE3C display was specified for its ability to sustain year round weather, Smart Brightness Control to reduce power consumption to adjust to available day light, remote content updates, IPS panel and high brightness to enable true colours and wide viewing angles.



Dr. László Papp, the Mayor of Debrecen city, commented: “The city required displays that would blend in with the beautiful surroundings of the city, but would capture the attention of its visitors to ensure they used the screens. The LG panels have so many benefits to them which we may not have even considered. The quality, along with the stunning image quality and future technology possibilities, made this the perfect choice for the city.”