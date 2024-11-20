We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Public Space
KAA Gent Stadium, Belgium
K.A.A. Gent, a professional football team in the Belgian national league, needed a flexible and responsive solution for IPTV and signage. LG hospitality TVs were chosen not only for their quality and the short response time, which is especially important for an IP solution, but also because these TVs enable partners of LG to customise their entire platform around the TV.