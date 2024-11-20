We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Public Space
France Galop, France
France Galop, who organise more than 6,500 horse races in France each year, recently completed a digital make-over across its racecourses. Wanting to offer a better viewing experience to its customers and staff, LG digital signage solutions were installed throughout the race grounds.