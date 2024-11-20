We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Public Space
Stedelijk Museum, The Netherlands
The Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam houses one of the most important art collections in Europe, visited by close to 700,000 visitors last year. The museum wanted to improve its wayfinding and information solutions for visitors, without detracting from the elegance of the building and chose LG as its display partner. A 3x5 metre LG High Brightness Videowall displays the museum’s video art collection and upcoming exhibitions in the renovated entrance hall. This display is an impressive centerpiece to the space and visitors can easily take in essential information due to the crystal clear imagery.