Public Space
Ghent Light Festival, Belgium
Between the various light sculptures and installations at the annual Ghent Light Festival in Belgium, one exhibit really stood out. The spectacle was based on four LG 98-inch Super UHD displays, mounted onto four robotic arms. The graceful content is synchronised with the dynamically moving displays, creating a beautiful interplay between dance, music and technology. From an eye-catcher at an event to the centerpiece of a presentation, imagine what you can do with LG Super UHD IPS powered screens.