Public Space
Callao City Lights, Spain
The iconic Cine Callao always catches the eye, even in one of the busiest plazas in Europe, Callao Square. They made their facade spectacular by advertising movies on sleek, stylish LG LED displays. Because the screens are so visually dominant, a well-coordinated technological integration was important so the screens would never fail. Together with Telefonica and Callao City Lights, LG Information Display delivered outstanding technology that showcases high-resolution content seamlessly.