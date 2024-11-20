We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Nikola Tesla Exhibition, Croatia
Nikola Tesla is one of the most successful scientists of all time. He made several breakthroughs in the production, transmission and application of electrical power. Tesla is considered a cultural icon in his native Croatia. Zagreb’s popular exhibition, Nikola Tesla - Mind from the Future, told the story of the engineer and inspired the Croatian population. Tesla’s work was demonstrated through compelling audio and visual representations, establishing a link between science and art through film, animation and video art.
The exhibit that resembled a visual showroom was made up of 58 LG displays, varying from 22-inch Full HD Displays to Ultra-Stretch digital signage. The organiser of the exhibition, Real Grupa, selected LG for the high quality of its products. They ensured that Tesla’s inspiring work would be shown in a dignified way. After four months, the exhibition closed its doors in Zagreb but will head to Paris, Prague, Budapest, New York and Dubai.