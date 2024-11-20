We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Public Space
London Eye, UK
When the London Eye management team thought it was the right time to upgrade their existing digital infrastructure they brought in Esprit Digital to design and build a world-class full outdoor solution to match the iconic status of the UK’s most popular paid-for visitor attraction.
Following a three week design review process, Esprit was given the go-ahead to manufacture six double-sided Digital Totems. Featuring the LG high brightness panels with 9.4mm toughened glass, these eye-catching units have been designed to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will display site messaging and company promotions to all guests and South Bank passers-by for the next 5-10 years.