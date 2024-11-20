We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Public Space
Transparent OLED Auto Showroom at ISE 2019
Integrated Systems Europe is the world’s largest exhibition for AV and system integration. The 2019 edition ran from 5 to 8 February at the RAI Amsterdam, and was the largest to date in terms of both exhibition space and attendee registrations. During an intensive ideation session for designing auto showroom, all LG employees involved wanted to make car buying journey more joyful and reinvent auto configurator experience with Transparent OLED technology.