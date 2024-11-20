We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Public Space
Projection Artworks Showroom, UK
Projection Artworks, specialists in digital experiences, re-opened its studio with never-been-seen-before display technology and brand-new content designed to leave audiences speechless that included London’s first OLED showroom.
The showroom’s Imagination Room features three 55EF5C Open Frame OLED displays in a curved formation, which gives viewers an insight into what they could achieve from the technology. The display is featured alongside other innovative technology including ‘Vantablack’ the darkest man-made substance known on earth, LED sculptures and data driven visualisation by collaborative artists.