LG Smart TV Upgrader
All Spec
MAIN FEATURES
-
Time Bar
Yes
-
Cinema Zoom
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
CIFS
Yes
-
Wireless LAN (Built-in)
Yes (802.11 b/g/n)
-
Thumbnail
Yes
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
DivX Subtitle
Yes
VIDEO DECODING FORMAT
-
Mpeg2
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
Mpeg4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
SMPTE VC-1
Yes
-
WMV
Yes
-
TS TP
Yes (DVD ± R/RW)
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
LPCM Conversion
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
MP3
Yes (PCM only)
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes (PCM only)
-
WMA
Yes (PCM only)
-
AAC
Yes (DRM Free only)
CONNECTIONS(REAR PANEL)
-
HDMI Output
Yes(1)
-
Ethernet
Yes (1)
-
Optical Out
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AA)
-
Simple Manual
Yes
GENERAL
-
Set Dimension (WxHxD)
110x110x29mm
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts & Labour)
PREMIUM CONTENT LIST(AS OF 31 MAY 2011)
-
Google Maps (Info)
Yes
-
AP (News)
Yes
-
YouTube (VOD)
Yes
-
GoConnect (VOD)
Yes
-
Picasa (Photo)
Yes
-
AccuWeather (Info)
Yes
-
MLB (Sports)
Yes
-
Accedo (Games)
Yes
-
vTuner (Internet Radio)
Yes
-
Oberon (Games)
Yes
OUTPUT FORMAT
-
up to 1080p
Yes (HDMI)
