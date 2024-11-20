We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" FULL HD LCD COMMERCIAL TV
All Spec
PANEL
-
Size
42"
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Type
LCD
-
Brightness
500cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
100,000:1
-
Response Time
4ms (G to G)
-
Panel Type
LGD IPS
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema
Yes
-
Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Infinite Sound
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
FEATURE
-
Pro:Centric
-
-
Pro:Idiom
-
-
Hybrid Streaming(IP&RF)
-
-
b-Lan
-
-
Front LED Clock
-
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
IR Out
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
-
-
RJP Interface
Yes (RS-232C)
-
External Power (RS-232C)
-
-
USB(2.0)
Yes(MP3/JPEG/HD DivX)
-
USB Cloning
Yes
-
One Channel Map
-
-
Multi IR Code(Bed 1/2 Function)
Yes
-
Welcome
Yes
-
On/Off Time / Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Video Mute
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes(Basic-Backlight Control)
-
RoHS
Yes
-
Anti-theft System
Yes
-
-Kensington Lock
Yes
-
-Credenza Hole
-
-
Swivel
+/-20
-
Vesa Compatible
Yes
INTERFACES
-
RF In
Yes
-
AV In
Yes
-
Component In
Yes
-
RGB In
Yes
-
HDMI In
Yes
-
Cl Slot
-
-
MPI Slot
-
-
Scart
-
-
RS-232C
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Voltage,Hz
110V/60Hz , 220V/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
170W
-
Power Consumption (Maximum)
180W
-
Power Consumption (Standby)
1W ↓
DIMENSIONS
-
TV with stand (WxHxD)
1019 x 698 x 265 (mm)
-
Weight
15.1kg (with stand)
WARRANTY
-
Length
3 Year Standard Commercial Warranty
