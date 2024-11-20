We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Why Choose Our Lifestyle Screens?
- LG OLED evo Easel
- LG OLED evo Posé
- LG OLED evo Flex
Art object design
Transform Your Interior with One TV
Line view & full view
Experience Two Brand New Views
OLED evo
Take in Powerful Performance And Scenes
All-Around Design
Place at any angle, in any space
Versatile Back
Reflect your style in a new way
Self-lit OLED evo
Light up the room
Flexible Display
1 Screen. 20 Curves.
0.1 Response Time
All play. Less delay.
Custom Fit
Your battlestation. Your view.
What Makes Our TVs Greater?
Simplify Life Smarter Features
Explore More Entertainment
Sound's Perfect Pairing
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG product experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG service support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an email to LG service support
-
Feedback
Please share your thoughts