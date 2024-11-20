We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 11 consecutive years by Omdia
Only alpha makes OLED as vivid as this
*Image quality dependent on source material.
Feel the realism, see the quality
Resolution fine-tuned by AI
Bright in almost any light
*Image quality dependent on source material.
Lifelike sound perfected by AI
Sound optimised for your space
Sound balanced to what you watch
Impactful sound resonates
*Sound quality dependent on source material.
**AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated through the AI Service menu.
Movies scenes that appear to come to life
An image of a director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo
*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required
Audio that pulls you into the heart of the action
An image of a cozy, dimly lit living space. A scene is being shown on TV where a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby atoms logo in the bottom left corner.
*Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect.
Free to be brilliant
*Flicker-free feature operates in standard settings. Users who activate OLED Motion or OLED Motion Pro may experience flickering.
Home to your favourite content
LG WebOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The screen shows personalized recommendations "Top picks for you."
*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
Keep pace with the latest updates
LG WebOS Re:New Program logo against a black background with the top of a blue and purple circular sphere at the bottom.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.
Seamless, synchronised fast action
*NVIDIA G-sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30,RTX 40 and GTX 16 series graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-SYNC compatibility. VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 144Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content.
Gaming Central
An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.
Unlock epic gaming titles
An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.
*Internet connection required. Subscriptions and data costs apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required.
Upgrade your Home Entertainment Experience
Sound and vision in perfect harmony
Tidy up your act
Easy and convenient interface
*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface
Watch, search & discover 30+ channels of TV Shows, Movies, News, Sport & more. Live & On Demand. All for FREE!
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
932 x 540 x 41.1
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
9.8
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Upscaling
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Grey Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colours
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
932 x 540 x 41.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
932 x 577 x 170
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1060 x 660 x 152
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
718 x 170
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
9.8
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
10.1
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
12.7
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 200
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806091873743
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
REGULATORY
-
Energy Star Rating
4.0
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Parts & Labor
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.