100” Laser TV Display with Smart TV
All Spec
ACCESSORIES
-
RF Cable
Yes (1)
-
Operating Manual
Yes (1)
-
AV Cable
Yes (1)
-
Polishing Cloth
Yes (1)
-
Remote Control
1 Recorder Remote, 1 Laser DLP Standard Remote, 1 Laser DLP Magic Remote
-
Product Manual
Yes (1)
-
Installation Manual
Yes (1)
-
Ez Bracket
Yes (1)
-
Batteries (AA)
Yes (2)
-
Batteries (AAA)
Yes (4)
-
Wall Mounting Hardware/Tool
Yes (1)
-
Screen Template (Paper)
Yes (1)
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
100" (254cm)
PROJECTION
-
System
Digital Light Processing (DLP)
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000,000:1 (Dynamics)
-
Noise
20dB (Economic Mode), 22dB (Normal Mode)
-
Throw Distance
56cm
-
Light Source
Blue Diode Laser
-
Light Source Lifespan
25,000h (Economic Mode), 20,000h (Normal Mode)
ANTI-REFLECTIVE SCREEN
-
Design
Slim Depth and Narrow Bezel
-
Screen Size
100" (254cm)
-
Coating
Anti-Reflective
-
Colour
Black
-
Screen Aspect Ratio
Widescreen (16:9)
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Aspect Ratio Control
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Sound
10W + 10W
-
Laser DLP Device Dimensions (W x H x D)
568mm x 152mm x 409mm
-
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D)
2245mm x 1272mm x 12mm
-
Recorder Dimensions (W x H x D)
430mm x 59.5mm x 300mm
-
Laser DLP Device Weight (Kg)
14kg
-
Screen Weight (Kg)
34kg
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
PC (Audio) Input
Yes (1)
-
Composite (AV) In
Yes (1)
-
Headphone Output
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Input
Laser DLP - 3, Recorder Rear Panel - 1
-
USB 2.0 Input
Laser DLP - 2, Recorder Front Panel - 1, Recorder Rear Panel - 1
-
Terrestrial RF in/Out
Yes (1)
-
Component Input
Yes (1)
-
VGA Input
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Output
Yes (1)
-
12v Trigger
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
FEATURES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Yes (1)
-
Brilliant Color
Yes (1)
-
Black Level Control
Yes (1)
-
Expert Control
Yes (1)
-
Noise Reduction
Yes (1)
HR938T RECORDER DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
DVD ± R/RW / DVD (PAL)
Region 4
-
DTS-CD / AUDIO CD
Yes
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
CD-R / -RW
Yes
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / RE
Region B
HR938T RECORDER VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT
-
2D Blu-ray
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes (DVD ± R/RW)
-
DivX/DivX HD (H.264)
Yes
-
MPEG2
Yes
-
SMPTE VC-1
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
HR938T RECORDER TUNER SYSTEM
-
Tuners
2 (Twin)
-
Broadcast Decoding
MPEG2HD/MPEG4HD
HR938T RECORDER DUBBING SYSTEM
-
Copy USB to Internal HDD
Yes
-
Copy Int.HDD to Ext.HDD
Yes
HR938T RECORDER HDD RECORDING SYSTEM
-
Hard Drive Capacity
1TB
-
Simultaneous Record and Play
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes (Max. 1.5hours)
-
EPG Recording
Yes
HR938T RECORDER AUDIO FORMAT
-
Digital / Analogue Conversion
192KHz/24bit
-
Dolby True HD (7.1ch)
Yes
-
Linear PCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
MP3
Yes (Decoding)
-
Dolby Digital 2 Chan. Down Mix
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes (Decoding)
-
DTS-HD Master
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
WMA/AAC
Yes (Decoding)
-
Dolby Digital Plus (7.1ch)
Yes
HR938T RECORDER CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
External Hard Drive Playback/Recording
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
-
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)
Yes
-
Smart Share
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Premium Content
Yes
-
Video ID (Gracenote)
Yes (BD/DVD)
-
LG Apps
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11g/n)
-
Music ID (Gracenote)
Yes (CD/Streaming/File Info)
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
LG Smartphone Control App
Yes (Android 2.1+) (iOS 4.0+)
WARRANTY/UPC
-
Limited Warranty
Laser DLP Device - 1 Year Parts & Labour. Anti-Reflective Screen - 1 Year Parts & Labour, HR938T Recorder - 1 Year Parts & Labour
