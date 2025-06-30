We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Where to buy
Support
-
Get special offers each week. Explore and activate the special offers by installing the LG Streaming Week app on your webOS enabled device. Learn More
LG Synergy Sound Bar Bracket for compatible QNED TVs (BT5-1P)
Sound Bar bracket for LG QNED TVs*
The bracket is used to seamlessly mount LG Q Series Sound Bar (S70TY) with compatible LG QNED TVs.* Only applicable when wall-mounting the TV - the TV will not stand upright when this bracket is fitted. To wall-mount the TV a separate TV wall-mount bracket is required (not included - sold separately).
*Compatible QNED TVs
55QNED86ASA, 65QNED86ASA, 75QNED86ASA, 86QNED86ASA,
55QNED81ASA, 65QNED81ASA, 75QNED81ASA, 86QNED81ASA,
65QNED91TSA, 75QNED91TSA, 86QNED91TSA,
55QNED86TSA, 65QNED86TSA, 75QNED86TSA, 86QNED86TSA, 55QNED81TSA, 65QNED81TSA, 75QNED81TSA, 86QNED81TSA
Compatible Sound Bars
S70TY
Two components of WOW Bracket set lengthways on a beige background. The width, height, and depth is labelled and displayed by arrows. At the bottom, the following specs: Width 359.5mm, Height 276.8mm, Depth 120.3mm.
How to install LG Synergy Sound Bar Bracket
All Spec
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
-
Get special offers each week. Explore and activate the special offers by installing the LG Streaming Week app on your webOS enabled device. Learn More