We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart UHD 4K TV 65 inch
All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Type (OLED/LED)
LED/LCD
-
Screen size (Inch/cm)
65" (164cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Field Refresh Rate (Hz)
100
-
HDR10 - High Dynamic Range¹
Yes
-
HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)¹
Yes
-
Backlight Type
Edge-Lit
-
Local Dimming
Yes
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
Screen Design
Flat
-
Colour Bit Depth
10-bit Processing
-
HDR Picture Modes
5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game)
-
HDR Game Mode
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Processor
Quad-Core
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2 (Single)
-
Resolution Upscaling
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Voice Commands²
Yes
-
Electronic Program Guide (EPG)
Yes
-
User Guide (Built-in)
Yes
-
Time Machine Compatible (HDD Recording)³
Yes
-
Time Shift³
Yes
-
Universal Remote Feature⁴
Yes
-
USB Video Playback Formats
ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, MPEG-4, HEVC)/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, VP8, VP9, HEVC)/TS/TRP/TP/ MTS/MPG/MPEG/DAT/VOB/ HEVC (Up to 4096x2160p@60p 50Mbps)
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Live Zoom / Focus Zoom
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Smart TV Operating System⁵
webOS 3.5
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11ac)
-
4K UHD HDR Streaming⁷
Yes
-
Web Browser⁵
Yes
-
FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)⁶
Yes
-
Netflix⁷
Yes
-
Netflix Recommended TV⁷
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Miracast⁸
Yes
-
Intel's WiDi⁹
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App¹⁰
LG TV Plus
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
Stereo (2 x Full-range)
-
Audio Decoder
WMA/MPEG-1/MPEG-2/MP3/Dolby Digital/Dolby Digital Plus/ LPCM/ADPCM/ apt-X/DTS/DTS-HD/AAC
-
Surround Mode
ULTRA Surround
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (Bluetooth)¹¹
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)¹²
Yes (HDMI 2)
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI 2.0a¹³
Yes (4)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
RF Antenna Input
Yes (1)
-
Component/Composite Input
Yes (Shared)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
-
Digital (Optical) Audio Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS/REGULATORY
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1600mm x 1035mm x 190mm
-
Gross Weight of Carton (kg)
34.8kg
-
VESA size
300 x 300
-
Energy Star Rating
5 ½ Stars
-
EAN
8806084418500
WARRANTY
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.