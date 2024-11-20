LG OLED evo C2 83 inch 4K Smart TV Self Lit OLED Pixels

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K OLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
AI Upscaling
AI 4K Upscaling
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
Motion
OLED Motion
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
GAMING
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Grey Scale
Yes
Invert Colours
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1851 x 1062 x 55.3
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1851 x 1092 x 279
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
2050 x 1210 x 285
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
1199 x 279
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
32.3
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
41.6
Packaging Weight (kg)
56
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
400 x 400
BAR CODE
BAR CODE
8806091631268
AUDIO
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
Ethernet Input
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
SMART TV
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
Art Gallery
Yes
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
Sports Alert
Yes
Family Settings
Yes
ThinQ
Yes
Home Dashboard
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
