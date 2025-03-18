LG CordZero® Handstick Vac - Lightweight

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mighty performance, with a lightweight design
With up to 150W suction power* and a light design, the A9 handstick makes cleaning a breeze. At just 1.97kg, this lightweight vacuum is easy to use all around your home.
*Based on KTL Testing in accordance with IEC 62885-2 and IEC 62885-4, 150W reached when on Turbo Mode.
Long Lasting Suction
Continuous airflow keeps dust and air from building up in the filters, helping to maintain long lasting suction.
Designed to Impress
Sleek and compact design makes it convenient to store away, helping keep your space clean and tidy.
Built-in Convenience
Designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas, the built-in dual crevice tips gives you the flexibility to clean awkward spaces and corners with ease. It eliminates the guesswork and equips you with the right tools for the job.
Clean your Floors and Capture Fine Dust Particles
The 5-step filtration system separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust particles.
Easy Detachable Filters
Removable and Washable Filters
Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Dust bin, exhaust and micro filters can be easily removed for hassle free cleaning.
Simply detach for smooth battery changes
Monitor your power usage with LED notifications, and detach to change battery* with a simple touch of a button.
*This product comes with one (1) battery. Additional battery available for purchase at LG OBS Store.
