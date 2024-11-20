We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick Vacuum Bundle
Game changing Handstick + Power Mop Vac
Hassle free emptying
LED Lighting
A nozzle is placed in a dark space, and lighting is coming from the front LED light.
*Additional replacement dust storage bags sold separately. Please refer to LG.com for stockists.
*Video is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Overseas model shown
Vacuum and Power Drive Hot Mop
Empty, store and charge in one place
LG KOMPRESSOR®
Fit More In
LG KOMPRESSOR® technology compresses dust and hair allowing you to fit up to 2.4x more in the bin so you don't have to empty as often.*
*Based on LG internal testing results observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and compressed by the manual compression function repeatedly until it reached the receptacle capacity. Compression efficiency "2.4x" was calculated by comparing the weight of compressed cat hair with the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). Actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.
A nozzle for every niche
Power Drive Hot Mop Vacuum Head
Wide Slim Nozzle
Clever storage, control and cleaning
Removable and Washable filters
Easy Maintenance
Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter in the handstick, as well as the tower exhaust filter can all be removed and washed with water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.
*Up to 120min vacuum only run time when using 2 batteries, vacuum set to starting ‘normal’ mode without Power Drive Nozzle. Up to 80min vacuum only run time when using a Power Drive Nozzle. Actual run time may vary when using attachments and depending on the operating environment and settings. Vacuum to be placed on dock and battery in designated slot for simultaneous charging.
**The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.
LG ThinQ®
Important information is always on hand
ThinQ® helps to monitor and maintain your CordZero® by alerting you to check the status of the filters and when your battery is charged, as well as run diagnosis and cleaning history, all through a single app.*
This image shows a mobile phone with a CordZero All-in-One Tower and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on motor. Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
Can I find replacement parts and accessories for LG Vacuum Cleaners?
Yes, we offer a range of replacement parts and accessories across all our Vacuum Cleaners, including filters, brush rolls, and attachments. These can be purchased separately via LG website or official LG stockists.
How do I troubleshoot common issues with my LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaner?
LG provides comprehensive customer support, including troubleshooting guides in the user manual and online resources. If you encounter any issues with your Handstick Vacuum Cleaner, such as loss of suction or battery problems, refer to the troubleshooting section of the manual or contact our customer service team for assistance.
What’s the difference between a handstick and bagless Vacuum cleaner?
Our handstick vacuum cleaners possess the features of a cordless, lightweight, and manoeuvrable vacuum cleaner designed for quick clean-ups and ease of use. On the other hand, our bagless vacuum cleaners collect dust and debris in a dirt bin or canister instead of disposable bags. The bagless vacuums tend to be larger in size, but are still an efficient and easy product to use.
Are LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaners suitable for cleaning carpets and hardwood floors?
Yes, our Handstick Vacuum Cleaners are versatile and designed to effectively clean various surfaces, including carpets, hardwood floors, tiles, and more. They come with adjustable suction power, and various nozzle types and attachments to ensure thorough cleaning on different floor types.
How do I maintain and clean my LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaner?
To maintain optimal performance, it's recommended to regularly empty the dustbin, clean the filters, and remove any hair or debris tangled around the brush roll. We also offer a number of removable and washable filters sold separately to our handstick vaccum, ensuring you always maintain your vacuum to ensure optimal clean. Refer to the user manual for specific cleaning instructions tailored to your model.
Are LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaners cordless?
Yes, our LG Hand stick Vacuum Cleaners are cordless for your added convenience and manoeuvrability during performance. They are powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, allowing you to move freely around your home without being tethered to a power outlet.
The dust emptying function isn't working. How can I fix this?
Please check the following:
- Make sure the power plug is connected.
- Check that the vacuum cleaner is properly installed. It will beep if set up correctly.
- If the dust stops emptying, pressing the "Start/Stop” button will restart the process.
- The dust-emptying mode is either automatic or manual:
-The default setting for robot vacuum cleaners is Auto mode. The default setting for stick vacuum cleaners is Manual mode.
-For Manual mode, press the Stick Empty or Robot Empty buttons while the stick or robot vacuum cleaners are docked to begin the dust emptying process.
-To switch between the Manual and Auto dust-emptying modes, press the Select Mode button for at least three seconds.
The unit has lost power. What could be causing this?
Please check whether:
- The power plug is fully inserted into the outlet.
- Any multi-outlet strip is switched on.
- The breaker hasn't tripped and power is available.
Why isn’t my vacuum charging?
Here are some tips:
- Check if the vacuum is properly installed—it will beep when placed correctly. Reinstall the vacuum if there is no beep.
- Make sure the auxiliary battery is fully pushed in until its icon flashes.
- Check that the robot vacuum has docked correctly—it beeps when in place. Also, check for debris if an error message pops up.
- Check that the plug is fully inside the outlet.
- Unplug the unit and wipe off any debris from the charging terminal with a dry cloth.
- Your unit may not charge if the temperature is below 5°C. Try charging again after it’s above 5°C.
What should I do if the product has a smell?
Here are some tips:
- New vacuums may have a "new" smell that tends to go away after about 3 months.
- Check for damp dust stuck on the mop nozzle, since it can create odors. Remember to remove any wet dust after each use before storing your vacuum. The pre-filter, exhaust filter, or large dust separator may also start smelling if not dried completely. After a wash with water, dry the parts thoroughly in well-ventilated shade for at least 24 hours before using them again.
- If you can smell the dust bag, strong odors like pet waste may have transferred to the dust bag. Replace the bag after vacuuming up strong-smelling items even if it is not full. Similarly, old dust bags that haven't been replaced in a long time may also start to smell. Replace the dust bag regularly even if it’s not full.
What does it mean if the Auto emptying and Auxiliary battery indicators flash at the same time?
A motor is not working properly. This could be caused by:
The motor that presses the dust bin cover separation button
The motor that opens and closes the dust bin cover
The motor that changes air flow between the STICK Emptying and the ROBOT Emptying modes
Please unplug the power cord and contact an LG Electronics service center.
Why does the dust emptying notification flash red for about 10 seconds followed by a beep?
The dust bag is full and needs replacing. You can purchase additional replacement dust storage bags via LG website or official LG stockists.
All Spec
DESIGN & CONVENIENCE
-
Vacuum Type
Cordless Handstick
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Calming Green
-
Body Color (Tower)
Calming Green
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)
1.056
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
PERFORMANCE (TOWER)
-
Empty Mode
Auto / Manual
-
Bag Capacity (L)
2.5
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
2 (Dual)
-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
60
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
7
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
40
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
6
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Type
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Kompressor Technology
Yes
-
AEROSCIENCE
Yes
-
Dual PowerPack
Yes
-
Charging and Storage
All-in-One Tower
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone
-
Thumb Touch Control
Yes
-
Washable Filters
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Convert to Handheld
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Clogged Objects Indicator
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
Yes
FEATURES (TOWER)
-
All-in-One Tower
Yes
-
Auto-Empty Charge Stand
Yes
-
Accessories Storage
Yes
-
3-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Capacitive Touch Controls
Yes
-
Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator
Yes
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
-
Cleaning Brush
Yes
NOZZLES
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
Yes
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
No
-
Bedding Nozzle
No
-
Pet Nozzle
Yes
-
Mop Nozzle
No
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Hard Dirt Tool
No
-
Mattress Tool
No
-
Multi-angle Tool
No
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
No
-
Extendable Hose Extension
No
-
Accessory Bag
No
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
4
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
Yes
-
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
No
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
-
Extra Pre-filter
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Cleaning History
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Guide
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
250 x 870 x 260
-
Product Height (mm) (Max)
1120
-
Box Dimensions (W*H*D mm)
716 x 286 x 143
-
Weight (kg)
2.6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
256 x 1009 x 298
-
Weight (kg)
10.1
EAN CODE
-
EAN CODE
8806084041401
