Wireless Network Blu-Ray Player
Plays Blu-ray and DVDs
Netflix & Youtube
* Netflix streaming membership required. Blu-ray player must be LAN connected to a network access point. AVC3 Application must be installed to smartphone, home wireless network connection required.
WI-FI BUILT IN
Wi-Fi Built-In TVs have an on-board Wi-Fi chip allowing easy connection to your home Wi-Fi network without any additional hardware.
Smart Share™
*Wireless router or network access point required
All Spec
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES -
-
Blu-ray
Yes (Region B)
-
BD-ROM/-R/RE
Yes
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes (Region 4)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
BD Profile
5.0
VIDEO DECODING FORMAT
-
USB Video Decoding
MPEG-2/4 AVC/Xvid/MKV/MP4/MOV/FLV/VOB/TS/WMV/AVCHD
VIDEO CAPABILITIES -
-
Deep Colour
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaling
(up to 1080p Full HD)
-
NTSC <-> PAL Conversion
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
AUDIO DECODING FORMAT
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
USB Audio Decoding
MPEG-1/2/MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC
PHOTO DECODING FORMAT
-
USB Photo Decoding
JPEG/GIF/ANIMATED GIF
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Smart Share¹
Yes (DLNA)
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App²
Compatible
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
(802.11 a/b/g/n)
-
Photo Slideshow to music
Yes
-
Launch Streaming Content via Smartphone
Yes
STREAMING SERVICES -
-
Supported Streaming Services
Netflix, YouTube
CONNECTION -
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Output
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Power Adaptor
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
270mm x 43mm x 195mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
.85kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087565478
