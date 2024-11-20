We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DVD Recorder & VHS Combo with SD Tuner
All Spec
TUNER SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T SD
-
Audio
Stereo
-
Video DAC
54MHz/10bit
-
Audio DAC
192KHz/24bit
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Simplink
Yes
-
Progressive Scan
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
-
USB Playback
JPEG, MP3, WMA, MP4 MOVIE
-
Marker Search
Yes
-
Last Condition Memory
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
3D Surround Sound
Yes
-
dts Support
Yes
DUBBING SYSTEM
-
Copy VCR to DVD
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
AV In
1
-
DV In
1
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Analogue Audio Input
1
-
Digital Audio Out
Yes (Optical/Coaxial)
-
Video Out
Yes (HDMI/Component/Composite)
-
Video Input
Yes (Composite)
-
RF In/Out
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes
-
Composite Lead
Yes
GENERAL
-
Set Dimension (WxHxD)
430x78.5x260mm
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts & Labour)
TIMER / TIMER RECORDING
-
# of Timer Recordable PGM
16P/Month
-
EPG
8 days EPG
-
Just Fit Recording
5 Modes
-
ITR (Instant Timer Record)
Yes
-
Back Up Time
3 sec
PLAYABLE DISC
-
DVD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DVD±R/±RW
Yes
-
WMA, JPEG, MPEG4
Yes
RECORDING
-
DVD±R/±RW, +R Double Layer
Yes
EDITING
-
Delete Title/Chapter/Section
Yes
-
Move/Combine Chapter
Yes
-
Auto Chapter Marking
Yes (5min, 10min, OFF)
