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8kg Series 1 Heat Pump Dryer
8kg Series 1 Heat Pump Dryer
DVH1-08WP
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Product images are digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
Intelligent drying performance, load after load.
Inverter Compresssor Motor
8 Star Energy Efficiency
AI Dry™
Helps efficiently optimise drying*
Fast drying
Dry laundry in 81 minutes**
Allergy Care™
Dry with Care***
AI Heat Pump DryerAI Heat Pump Dryer
AI to the core
The energy-efficient AI Heat Pump Dryer has low noise, and comes with a 10-year warranty on the Inverter Compresssor Motor.****
Product images are digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
****2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).
AI Dry™
AI-enhanced drying
AI Dry helps optimise drying by adjusting drying times during the cycle based on the weight of the load and the humidity, which can help save energy and time for efficient results.*
The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
*AI refers to sensor-detecting drying. Tested by Intertek, AI Dry cycle with 3kg of mixed test loads compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle. The results may vary depending on the environment. AI Dry is only available for loads under 5kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels.
Product images are digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
TurboDry
Drying done in just 81 minutes
Enjoy 81-minute drying, powered by the Inverter Compressor.**
**Tested by Intertek , Turbo Dry Cycle with 5kg of mixed loads completed within 81 minutes. The results may vary depending on the environment.
Allergy Care™
Dry with care with Allergy Care™ Cycle
'Exposure to Dust Mites, one of the most common household allergies, can be reduced with this drying cycle.***
The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
Follow product care instructions and refer to LG owners manual for safety precautions prior to drying items.
***Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite. The results may vary depending on the environment.
Smart Pairing
Working as a team to get laundry clean
Smart pairing via the LG ThinQ® app uses information from the connected washer to automatically set the drying cycle.^
The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
^LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Dual Lint Filter
Keeps lint in it's place
Overseas model shown, please refer to image gallery for local model.
Auto cleaning condenser
Condenser with convenient cleaning
The condenser washes itself automatically^^, giving you more time for other tasks.
The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
^^The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment. The frequency of 'auto cleaning condenser' cycle may vary depending on load size and the initial moisture content of the laundry.
LG ThinQ®
Smart control, smart life
Control and adjust from your phone
Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.^
Monitor from afar
Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.^
Hands-free with voice assistant
Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.
Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.^
The product images are digitally rendered and a simulation of the LG ThinQ® app. The images may differ from the actual product and LG ThinQ® app.
^LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Stylish design
The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
Key Specs
MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color
Essence White (Glossy)
CAPACITY - Max Dry Capacity (kg)
8
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 660
FEATURES - DUAL Inverter HeatPump
No
FEATURES - Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
FEATURES - Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
FEATURES - Reversible Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - Smart Pairing
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door Type
Round Door (No Cover)
Body Color
Essence White (Glossy)
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
8
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
Door Lock Indication
No
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
6 Motion Wash
No
AI DD
No
Product Type
Heat Pump Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
No
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
Inverter Motor
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
No
Reversible Door
No
Load Sensing
Yes
Sensor Dry
Yes
Drum Light
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
TrueSteam
No
Embossing Inner Drum
No
PROGRAMS
Bedding Refresh
No
Cotton
Yes
Quick 40
Yes
Air Dry (Cool Air)
No
Easy Care
Yes
Duvet
No
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Down Jacket Refresh
No
Towels
No
Warm Air
No
AI Dry
No
Download Cycle
Yes
Quick 30
No
Quick Dry
No
Rack Dry
No
Wool
Yes
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
EAN CODE
EAN Code
8806096827161
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Anti Crease
No
Condenser Care
Yes
Drum Care
No
Dry Level
3 Levels
Less Time
No
More Time
No
Wi-Fi
Yes
Beep On/Off
No
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Drum Light
No
Remote Start
Yes
Dry Time
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 702
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1115
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 660
Product Weight (kg)
53.0
Box Weight (kg)
56.0
CYBER SECURITY
Security Update
Security updates received until 31 December 2031. For details on how to report security issues, visit lgsecurity.lge.com
ENERGY
Energy Rating (Dry)
8 Star
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
Stacking Braket
No
WARRANTY
Warranty
2 years parts and labour on product. Additional 8 years on inverter compressor & motor (parts only)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
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