10kg Series 9 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star
DXH9-10MB
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
Intelligent drying performance, load after load.
Super Efficient
9 Star Energy Rating
AI Dry™
Helps efficiently optimise drying
Fast drying
Dry laundry in 81 minutes
Easy maintenance
Auto cleaning condenser
AI Heat Pump Dryer
AI to the core
The energy-efficient AI Heat Pump Dryer has low noise, and comes with a 10-year warranty on the Inverter Compresssor Motor.**
**2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).
AI Dry™
AI-enhanced drying
AI Dry helps optimise drying by adjusting drying times during the cycle based on the weight of the load and the humidity, which can help save energy and time for efficient results.***
***Tested by Intertek, AI Dry cycle with 3kg of mixed test loads compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle. The results may vary depending on the environment. AI Dry is only available for loads under 5kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels'.
TurboDry
Drying done in just 81 minutes
Enjoy 81-minute drying, powered by the Inverter Compressor.**
**Tested by Intertek , Turbo Dry Cycle with 5kg of mixed loads completed within 81 minutes. The results may vary depending on the environment.
Allergy Care™
Dry with care with Allergy Care™ Cycle
Exposure to Dust Mites, one of the most common household allergies, can be reduced with this drying cycle.***
***Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite. The results may vary depending on the environment.
Cycle & option optimisation
Cycles to suit laundry habits
Cycle Optimisation automatically remembers and prioritises the cycle list order for your most frequently used cycles and options, based on at least 10 cycles.
You can also conveniently personalise your washing and drying preferences with the Cycle List Edit option.
Auto cleaning condenser
Condenser with convenient cleaning
The condenser washes itself automatically**, giving you more time for other tasks.
**The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.The frequency of 'auto cleaning condenser' cycle may vary depending on load size and the initial moisture content of the laundry.
Smart Pairing
Working as a team to get laundry clean
Smart pairing uses information fom the connected washer to automatically set the drying cycle.***
***LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
LG ThinQ®
Smart control, smart life
Control and adjust from your phone
Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.**
Monitor from afar
Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.**
Hands-free with voice assistant
Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.
Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.**
**LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data and home Wi-Fi connection. Refer to lg.com.au/lg-thinq for details. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Stylish design
FAQ
Q.
Which features does this product have?
A.
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
Q.
What should I consider when choosing a new dryer?
A.
Consider the following when selecting a dryer :
1. Capacity based on your household size
2. Energy efficiency for your electricity bill - LG Heat Pump Dryers offer high energy efficiency star ratings.
3. Drying programs that fit your needs
4. Smart functions and applications such as LG ThinQ
5. Installation space needed for the dryer
6. Reliability and quality guarantee services
Q.
Do I need to externally vent an LG Heat Pump Dryer?
A.
External venting is not required as LG's Heat Pump Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry space, making installation a more convienient process.
Q.
What do I need to know before stacking a washer and dryer?
A.
Consider the following factors to make sure your stacked washer and dryer are safe, reliable, and easy to use.
1. Compatibility: First, make sure the washer and dryer models are compatible with each other. LG dryers should only be put on LG front load washers that accomodate the dryer with no dryer overhang.
2. Installation space: Check the size of the space to install the washer and dryer. Also, make sure you have enough space to open the washer and dryer doors. Remember to consider plumbing or other protrusions in your space, and measure all access points like hallways, starways and doorways.
3. Expert installation: The dryer can be securely attached to the LG washer using a stacking kit. Only qualified service personnel may stack and check that the dryer is installed correctly.
Please refer to the specifications/product pages for compatability details.
Q.
Which clothes should not go in the dryer?
A.
Check the fabric care label on your clothing and dry them according to the recommended drying method.
Do not dry the following items:
- Items that may cause a fire: clothes with flammable substances such as wax, oil, paint, gasoline, degreasers, drycleaning solvents, kerosene, etc.; electric blankets; carpets
- Heat-sensitive clothing
Q.
How long does it take to dry clothes in a heat-pump dryer?
A.
The time it takes to dry the clothes in a heat-pump dryer may vary depending on factors such as the type of fabric and the weight of the laundry.
1. Fabric type: Clothes made from heavy materials such as denim take longer to dry than lighter fabrics such as polyester.
2. Laundry weight: The more laundry there is, the longer the drying time will be.
Q.
How energy-efficient are LG dryers?
A.
To find the energy star rating of your dryer, please see the product's specifications. LG dryers are designed with energy-saving features such as sensor drying technology and eco-friendly cycles to help reduce energy consumption while still providing optimal drying performance. Our dryers also offer Eco hybrid technology. This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time, allowing the user to control an element of energy saving depending on each individual's requirements and preferences. Please note that features available by model may vary, please refer to individual product specifications.
Q.
Can I reverse the door on an LG dryer for easier access?
A.
On some of our dryers, the door hinges can be relocated to either side of the opening to help get the optimal fit for your laundry and accommodate your personal preferences. This is referred to as 'reversible hinges'. Default hinge location varies by model. You can check the default hinge location as well as whether the hinge is reversible in the specifications on each product page. The process to reverse the hinge location on compatible models must be performed by an LG Authorised Technician at your own cost. To find a technician near you, please visit https://www.lg.com/au/support/contact-us/locate-repair-center/.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
Body Color
Matte Black
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
10
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x660
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
Reversible Door
No
Smart Pairing
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
FEATURES
6 Motion Wash
No
AI DD
No
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
No
Inverter Motor
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
Load Sensing
Yes
Reversible Door
No
Sensor Dry
Yes
Product Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
TrueSteam
No
ENERGY
Energy Rating (Dry)
9 Star
PROGRAMS
AI Dry
Yes
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
Bedding Refresh
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Down Jacket Refresh
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Quick 30
Yes
Quick Dry
No
Rack Dry
Yes
Towels
Yes
Warm Air
Yes
Wool
Yes
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
Air Dry (Cool Air)
No
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Anti Crease
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Condenser Care
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Drum Care
No
Drum Light
Yes
Dry Level
3 Levels
Less Time
No
More Time
No
Remote Start
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Pairing
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660x890x702
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1140
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x660
Product Weight (kg)
55.0
Box Weight (kg)
58.0
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
Drain Hose Kit
Yes
Rack Assembly
Yes
Stacking Braket
No
WARRANTY
Warranty
2 years parts and labour on product. Additional 8 years on inverter compressor & motor (parts only)
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Matte Black
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
10
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display
Door Lock Indication
No
Figure Indicator
LCD
