10kg Series 9 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star

Consider the following factors to make sure your stacked washer and dryer are safe, reliable, and easy to use.

1. Compatibility: First, make sure the washer and dryer models are compatible with each other. LG dryers should only be put on LG front load washers that accomodate the dryer with no dryer overhang.

2. Installation space: Check the size of the space to install the washer and dryer. Also, make sure you have enough space to open the washer and dryer doors. Remember to consider plumbing or other protrusions in your space, and measure all access points like hallways, starways and doorways.

3. Expert installation: The dryer can be securely attached to the LG washer using a stacking kit. Only qualified service personnel may stack and check that the dryer is installed correctly.

Please refer to the specifications/product pages for compatability details.