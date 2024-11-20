We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
13kg Front Load Washing Machine with Turbo Clean®
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN -
-
Type
Front Load Washer
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
13kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
645
-
Height (mm)
940
-
Depth (mm)
770
-
Weight
77kg
-
Door Diameter (front loaders)
430mm
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Wash: 485kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
4 Star
-
WELS Water Consumption
133L
-
WELS Water Ratings
4 Star
-
WELS Wash Program
Cotton, Turbo Clean® Off, 40°C, Intensive, Rinse 3, Extra High Spin
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
Silver with Tinted Door
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ® (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1000rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
Extra High/High/Medium/Low/Extra Low
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
Cold / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Turbo Clean®
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
12 (Cotton, Duvet, Hygiene, Baby Care, Sports Wear, Wool, Heavy Stain, Rinse + Spin, Speed Wash, Silent Wash, Dark Wash, Download Cycle)
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
9 (Pre Wash, Remote Start, Turbo Clean®, Add Item, Intensive, Favourite, Crease Care, Spin Only, Delay End (3-19 Hours))
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098040018
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
10 Year Inverter Direct Drive Motor Parts Warranty^
^2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.