WTP20WY
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Finish
White
-
Control Type
Electronic Press Button
-
Control Location
On Door
-
Lid/Door - Material
Tempered Glass
-
Lid/Door - Tinted Glass
Yes
-
Lid/Door - Soft Closing
Yes
-
Lid/Door - Safety Lock
Yes
-
Display - Running Time
Yes
-
Display - Digital Display
Yes
-
Display - Status
Yes
PROGRAMS & OPTIONS
-
Programs
Light Soil, Speed Wash, Active Wear, Hand Wash, Rinse & Spin, Spin Only
-
Download Cycle¹
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Options - Add Item
Yes (Press Pause)
-
Options - Extra Rinse
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Washing Load
2kg
-
Motor Technology - Motor Type
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
-
Motor Technology - Maximum Spin Speed
700RPM
-
Wash Technology - Load Sensing
Yes
-
Wash Technology - Logic Control
Yes
-
Wash Technology - 3 Motion Wash
Yes
-
Hardware - No Agitator
Yes
-
Hardware - Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Hardware - Lint Filters
Centre Filter
-
Hardware - Dispensers
- (Manual Detergent Cup)
-
Hardware - Inlets
Cold Only
-
Hardware - Auto Balance
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
655mm x 760mm x 450mm
-
Unit - Width
600mm
-
Unit - Height
366mm
-
Unit - With 850mm(H) Front Loader
1200mm
-
Unit - Depth
700mm
-
Weight
48kg
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
-
Smart THINQ®
Yes (Wi-Fi)
-
Functions¹
Status View, Remote Start, Download Cycle, Notifications, Energy Monitoring, Works with Google Assistant²
WARRANTY
-
Washing Machine
2 Years
-
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor (parts only).
COMPLIANCE
-
EAN
8806098010059
1Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG SmartThinQ™ application.
2Google Account required. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices. Features and services may be changed without notice. To learn more, visit LG.com. Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
