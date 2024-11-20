Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
WV9-1410B

(0)
Front view of WV9-1410B

AI Direct Drive - Intelligent Fabric Care

LG front load washers with AI Direct Drive technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.

AIDD

What is AI DD™?

AI DD™ refers to ‘Artificial Intelligence' technology that has been applied to control the machines washing motions via the Direct Drive Motor.

By using AI technology and referencing a database of wash motions the machine assesses the load characteristics and selects the best option for a thorough clean with reduced clothing wear*.

*For Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

TurboClean™360˚

With 4 water jets operating during the wash and rinse, this machine can wash a half load of lightly soiled clothes in only 39 minutes.

Allergy Care™ with Steam

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam

Select the 'Allergy Care™' cycle with Steam to open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.

WV7-1409W_Steam_D

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Designed for Durability

The tempered glass door front and stainless steel internal clothing lifters are two examples of the thought and quality materials built into this LG washer.

WV9-1410B_Durability_D

WV9-1410B_motion-D

Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

Stepping

Releases clothes at the peak of the rotation cycle which helps loosen laundry and reduce tangles.

Tumbling

Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs.

Scrubbing

Quickly alternates creating a scrubbing motion. Helps dissolve detergents & remove stubborn stains.

Filtration

Force from the fast rotation distributes the water evenly onto laundry for a full & even saturation.

Rolling

Clothes are rolled gently under water for a delicate wash.

Swing

The drum gently swings clothes from one direction to the other. Ideal for those delicate items.

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

The LG direct drive motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*

*2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

TwinWash Compatible

This front load washer, when combined with the TWINWash® Mini, forms the LG TWINWash® system*. Ideal for washing two loads at the same time.



Twin Wash Compatible

*TWINWash® Mini not available separately. Cold water wash only.

ThinQ®

ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features with this front load washer that let you remotely start or monitor your wash progress. You can also track wash cycle history, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional wash cycles.1,2

ThinQ

1 Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection, LG ThinQ® app is required for Remote Start, Usage History & Notifications.
2 Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

Pause and Add Item

Pause and Add Item

The LG front load washer lets you ‘Pause' the wash cycle to ‘Add Items'. Simply press the ‘Add Item' or hold the ‘Start/Pause' button for 3 seconds so extra items of missed clothing can be included in the wash up until the spin cycle.*

*Door will remain locked if water temperature is above 40°C or the water level is high.

FAQs

Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

What size washing machine do I need?

The size of the washing machine you need depends on your personal circumstances. For instance, if you're living alone or with a partner, a compact or medium-sized machine, typically between 7 and 8 kg load capacity, might suffice. For an average-sized family or 3-4 person household an 8 to 10kg load capacity may be suitable. However, for larger families or households, you might need a larger capacity washing machine, ranging from 10 to 14 kg. LG offers a broad range of washing machines in various sizes to cater to every kind of household. Measure your available space and compare it with the washing machines dimensions provided in the product specifications to ensure the machine will fit in your home.

How do I choose the right washing machine for my needs?

Choosing a suitable washing machine involves considering several factors. Think about your laundry load, the types of clothes you frequently wash and your preferred washing method (top load or front load). Also, consider features that might be useful to you, like LG Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting or the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology for custom washing. LG offers various washing machines with different features and capabilities, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone.

How do I choose an energy and water efficient washing machine?

Check the energy label on your chosen LG washing machine for a series of stars, plus a number that tells you the estimated annual energy consumption (kWh/per year) it uses to run. More stars means a more energy-efficient machine, however for consistency you should only compare star ratings and energy consumption between machines of the same capacity and loading type.

 

At the top of the water rating label, the star rating shows the water efficiency of the product. Understanding the star rating is easy — the more stars, the more water efficient the product is. Use the star rating to compare the water efficiency of different products at a glance. The middle section of the label shows the amount of water used by the product, in which consumption rate details vary by product type. You should only compare star rating and energy consumption between the machines of same capacity and loading type.

How can I help save energy during washing?

Improving the energy use during washing involves some simple steps. Try to wash full loads where possible, use lower temperature settings and use the eco-friendly cycle if your machine has one. Additionally, consider investing in an energy-efficient model.

What are the benefits of a WashTower over a traditional Wash Dryer stack?

An LG WashTower is a combined washer and dryer laundry solution that delivers a stylish, smart and easy to use appliance with a convenient central control panel. Alternatively to a traditional wash dryer stack, the LG Wash tower provides a number of features tailored specifically for a stacked design, whilst maintaining the advanced functionality of an LG washing machine and dryer.

Do I have to reach the top of the WashTower to control it?

No, the WashTower™ has an easy reach control panel designed for user convenience. The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls. Additionally the WashTower™ functions and cycles can also be controlled remotely using the ThinQ® app.

How does AI DD benefit my laundry?

LG machines with AI DD® use smart technology to weight the load and assess the fabric softness  of your laundry. The result - an automatic selection of the optimal washing motion by your machine for thorough cleaning and clothing care. LG Inverter Direct Drive Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts than a traditional belt and pulley system, helping to make for a long lasting appliance.

Do top load washing machines have AI DD?

Select top load models have AI DD®,  which offer more wash motion options. These specific top load models have an AI Wash option that utilises intelligent care through automatically selecting the optimal motion based on the weight and fabric softness in each load. 

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

LG Direct Drive Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your washing machine, resulting in quiet operation, low vibration and enhanced durability. When a qualified service personnel installs your washing machine, it should be installed on a level surface and checked regularly. An unlevel unit may move around, increasing the noise output. To help reduce the noise you can place anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine.

What are the benefits of an LG top loader?

The range of LG Top Load washing machines offer a number of innovative features that deliver quality results. The multiple wash motions available, enhances washing performance through the increased strength and speed of the Pulsator’s motion. Additionally, the LG TurboDrum improves the wash action of your preferred cycle through its rotations, delivering a brilliant wash.

Will I need to clean the machine often?

It is recommended that all LG washing machines are cleaned regularly, by running a tub clean cycle with cleaning product. However our top load washing machines make cleaning significantly easier with our lint filter. The lint filter is placed inside the top load machine, and helps to keep your laundry and drum clean by catching the dust and dirt that come off your clothes during a wash.Refer to the Owner's Manual for intructions on how to best clean the tub of your LG washing machine.

What can a smart washing machine do?

LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimise washing motions and automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or using the LG ThinQ app from compatible iOS and Android devices, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ app.

Does the front load washer ruin fabrics?

The intelligent fabric care system powered by AI DD in the LG front load washing machines weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions that will carefully wash your clothes. Additionally, LG front load washing machines offer a steam function during the Allergy Care Cycle, which opens up fibres and assists in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

PRODUCT DIMENSIONS (WXHXD MM)
10
CAPACITY
600 x 850 x 620 / D:620, D':565, D":1100
Energy Rating
Intelligent Clothing Care with AI Technology
ThinQ
39 minute wash with TurboClean 360

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    10

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • ezDispense (Auto Dosing)

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Steel

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    10

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Sportswear

    Yes

  • TurboClean 39

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion Wash

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Product Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense (Auto Dosing)

    No

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Steam+

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Product Weight (kg)

    70

  • Box Weight (kg)

    74

  • Product Depth with Doors Closed (D' mm)

    655

  • Product Depth with Doors Open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1145

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    4.5 Star

  • WELS Registration Code

    C01831 (Cotton Eco, 40C, Spin 1400)

  • WELS Water Consumption (Wash) (L)

    86

  • WELS Water Rating (Wash)

    4.5 Star

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806098661954

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Drain Hose Kit

    Yes

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.

What people are saying

