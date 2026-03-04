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10kg Series 3 Front Load Washer - AI Wash

10kg Series 3 Front Load Washer - AI Wash

WX3-1410W
Front view of LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine
Front open view of LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine
LG washing machine dimension and installation diagram showing width, depth, height and required clearances
AI Wash. AI enhanced optimal washing powered by AIDD. interface displaying shirt detection on control panel
6 Motion. LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to give you an outstanding wash.
Microplastic Care cycle. Less friction to help with microplastics shedding
LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine front high angle.
LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine knob display detail
LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine right angled top overhead detergent drawer pulled open showing detergent and softener compartments in a front load washer unit
LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine right angled close up with door open showing stainless steel drum interior
LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine overhead with detergent drawer pulled open showing detergent and softener compartments
Left side view of LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine
Left angled side view of LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine
Right side view of LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine
Front view of LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine
Front open view of LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine
LG washing machine dimension and installation diagram showing width, depth, height and required clearances
AI Wash. AI enhanced optimal washing powered by AIDD. interface displaying shirt detection on control panel
6 Motion. LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to give you an outstanding wash.
Microplastic Care cycle. Less friction to help with microplastics shedding
LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine front high angle.
LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine knob display detail
LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine right angled top overhead detergent drawer pulled open showing detergent and softener compartments in a front load washer unit
LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine right angled close up with door open showing stainless steel drum interior
LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine overhead with detergent drawer pulled open showing detergent and softener compartments
Left side view of LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine
Left angled side view of LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine
Right side view of LG Series 3 Front Load Washing Machine

Key Features

  • AI Wash powered by AI DD®
  • Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam
  • Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion® Direct Drive
  • Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor*
  • Security updates received until 31-Dec-31
More
A video showing close-up details of LG washing machine, such as inside the drum, and display panel.

The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

A smart wash

Image of sensor detecting fabric softness.

AI to the core

AI Wash intelligent fabric care*

Image of powerful water flow for thorough cleaning

6 Motion® Direct Drive

Oustanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes**

An illustration depicting enlarged and steamed fabric detail

Allergy Care with Steam

Open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens***

Image showing reduction of friction on garments

Microplastic Care

Gentle motions reduce friction during washes****

AI Wash

AI-enhanced washing powered by AI DD®

AI Wash optimises washing motions based on the weight and fabric softness of the load, helping you to care for what you wear.*

Video showing LG washer AI wash cycle sensing loads and detecting fabric type

The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

*AI Wash Cycle is only available for loads under 3kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels. AI refers to sensor-detecting wash. Results vary based on actual load and fabric composition.

6 Motion® Direct Drive 

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to give you an outstanding wash.**

Allergy Care™ with Steam

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam

Select the 'Allergy Care™' cycle with Steam to open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.***

The video is digitally rendered and is for illustrative purposes only. Overseas model shown.

**AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

***Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Microplastic Care

Less friction to help with microplastics shedding

Designed with gentle motions to reduce friction which may help with microplastic release when washing synthetic clothes.****
Image showing reduction of microplastic emissions by up to 60% on a background image representing waves

****Tested by Intertek with 3 kgs load of 100% polyester training jacket. Microplastic care compared to Mixed Fabric cycle.

Smart Pairing

Working as a team to get laundry clean

Automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer connected to the LG ThinQ app®.^

The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

LG ThinQ®

Life simplified with easy control

Control and adjust from compatible phones

Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.^

Monitor from afar

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.^

Hands-free with voice assistant

Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.

 

Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.^

The product images are digitally rendered and a simulation of the LG ThinQ® app. The images may differ from the actual product and LG ThinQ® app.

^LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Front-load washing machine placed in a modern laundry space

Minimal design

Washing machine tempered glass door

Durable tempered glass

Close-up of the washing machine drum with the door open

Stainless steel drum

Washing machine dial and panel

Simple control for an easy wash

The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

Print

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    10.0

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • FEATURES - ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    No

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essence White (Glossy)

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    10.0

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Cotton Eco

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    Yes

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion Wash

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Product Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive Motors

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • TurboClean360˚

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water Inlet

    Hot & Cold

  • Water Level

    Auto

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Product Weight (kg)

    68.0

  • Box Weight (kg)

    72.0

  • Product Depth with Doors Closed (D' mm)

    620

  • Product Depth with Doors Open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1100

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    4.5 Star

  • WELS Registration Code

    C47496 (Cotton Eco, 40°C, Spin 1400 RPM, Rinse 3)

  • WELS Water Consumption (Wash) (L)

    86

  • WELS Water Rating (Wash)

    4.5 Star

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    2 Times

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Temperature

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096693858

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    Yes

CYBER SECURITY

  • Security Update

    Security updates received until 31 December 2031. For details on how to report security issues, visit lgsecurity.lge.com

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

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Frequently Asked Questions
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Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

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