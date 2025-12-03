About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

14kg Series XL Front Load Washer - Steam+

14kg Series XL Front Load Washer - Steam+

WXLS-1014WX
Front view of WXLS-1014W
front with open door
Detail view
DrumDetail
Side Detergent Drawer Open
detail view
top detergent open
Right sided view
top perspective view
right side view
top perspective view
right-perspective-view
right view
perspective view
Side Image
Front view of WXLS-1014W
front with open door
Detail view
DrumDetail
Side Detergent Drawer Open
detail view
top detergent open
Right sided view
top perspective view
right side view
top perspective view
right-perspective-view
right view
perspective view
Side Image

Key Features

  • XL Capacity Washing Machines, slimmer body, spacious drum
  • Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®
  • Wash 3kg of clothes in just 39 minutes with Turbo Clean 360®
  • Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™
  • Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter direct Drive Motor*
More

Get XL capacity

Without taking up XL space.*

Built to fit your laundry and your life.

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

*Compared the dimensions of new LG WXLS-1014 (W650 x H950 x D660) against predecessor LG WXL10-14 (W650 x H940 x D770).

**Video used for illustrative purposes only. Overseas model featured in video. Please refer to the image gallery for the local model.

Features to love

It shows a wider interior of the washing machine

XL Capacity Drum

Perfect for large loads and big items

It shows that space utilization is possible with a slimmer size

Fits within an LG standard depth footprint

660mm incl. door, 645mm excl. door

It shows that ai is set according to the weight of the fabric and the performance of each type

Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®

Assess the load characteristics and selects the best option

It shows a quick wash with multi-directional spray

Turbo Clean 360®

Wash 3kg of laundry in 39 minutes

Standard depth

Fit your washer into your life

We’ve fit an XL capacity drum within an LG standard depth footprint of 660mm.*

Reclaim some space in your home without compromising the size of your wash.

*Standard depth comparison based on the standard dimension of W600 x H850 x D660 for LG washing machines with up to 12kg capacity. XL capacity dimension comparison of new LG WXLS-1014 (W650 x H950 x D660) against predecessor LG WXL10-14 (W650 x H940 x D770).

**Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Please refer to the product image gallery.

XL Capacity

Fit more of the good stuff in

Get back valuable time to do more of the things you love. With an impressive 14kg XL drum, get large loads done in one. Perfect for big loads and washing bulky items like doonas and bedding at home..

AI DD®

Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®

LG front load washers with AI Direct Drive technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.*

*AI DD® available for AI Wash cycle only.

**Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

Turbo Clean 360®

Wash 3kg of laundry in just 39 minutes

With water jets operating during the wash and rinse, this machine can wash a 3kg load of lightly soiled laundry in only 39 minutes.*

*Tested by Intertek, TurboWash39 cycle with 3kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle (F0Z6DYPKC). The results may be different depending on the environment.

**Video is used for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Smooth operation

Limit Noise and Vibrations

Packed with technology and a vibration sensor to help reduce noise.

*The number of friction dampers and weight balances may vary depending on the model.

*Video is used for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Allergy Care™ with Steam

Reduce allergens in fabrics with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam

Select the 'Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam to assist in reducing common household allergens such as house dust mite, cat, dog and pollen allergens, some household bacteria and fungi in fabrics.

A woman and a child are lying in bed smiling

*Tested by Intertek, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces common household bacteria fungi and allergens. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Pet Care Wash Cycle

A wash cycle for your furry friends

The LG Pet Care Wash Cycle features high-temperature washing and a four-step rinse process.

Pet Care Wash Cycle

Washing Machine - 2 Button Start feature card


Safety first and second

Australia and New Zealand are introducing new regulations for washing machines starting June 2026. Although this is a bit down the road, we believe in staying ahead of the regulations. That's why this model now features 2 BUTTON START safety measures to help protect your little ones and pets.

LG ThinQ®

Smart Control, Smart Life with LG ThinQ®

Control and adjust from your phone

Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.*

Monitor from afar

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with the LG ThinQ® app.*

Hands-free with voice assistant

Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control. Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

Space-saving design*

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

Stainless Steel Drum

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

Durable tempered glass

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

Designed to complement any space

*When comparing the dimensions of new LG WXLS-1014 (W650 x H950 x D660) against predecessor LG WXL10-14 (W650 x H940 x D770).

FAQs

Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

What size washing machine do I need?

The size of the washing machine you need depends on your personal circumstances. For instance, if you're living alone or with a partner, a compact or medium-sized machine, typically between 7 and 8 kg load capacity, might suffice. For an average-sized family or 3-4 person household an 8 to 10kg load capacity may be suitable. However, for larger families or households, you might need a larger capacity washing machine, ranging from 10 to 14 kg. LG offers a broad range of washing machines in various sizes to cater to every kind of household. Measure your available space and compare it with the washing machines dimensions provided in the product specifications to ensure the machine will fit in your home.

How do I choose the right washing machine for my needs?

Choosing a suitable washing machine involves considering several factors. Think about your laundry load, the types of clothes you frequently wash and your preferred washing method (top load or front load). Also, consider features that might be useful to you, like LG Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting or the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology for custom washing. LG offers various washing machines with different features and capabilities, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone.

How do I choose an energy and water efficient washing machine?

Check the energy label on your chosen LG washing machine for a series of stars, plus a number that tells you the estimated annual energy consumption (kWh/per year) it uses to run. More stars means a more energy-efficient machine, however for consistency you should only compare star ratings and energy consumption between machines of the same capacity and loading type.

 

At the top of the water rating label, the star rating shows the water efficiency of the product. Understanding the star rating is easy — the more stars, the more water efficient the product is. Use the star rating to compare the water efficiency of different products at a glance. The middle section of the label shows the amount of water used by the product, in which consumption rate details vary by product type. You should only compare star rating and energy consumption between the machines of same capacity and loading type.

How can I help save energy during washing?

Improving the energy use during washing involves some simple steps. Try to wash full loads where possible, use lower temperature settings and use the eco-friendly cycle if your machine has one. Additionally, consider investing in an energy-efficient model.

What are the benefits of a WashTower over a traditional Wash Dryer stack?

An LG WashTower is a combined washer and dryer laundry solution that delivers a stylish, smart and easy to use appliance with a convenient central control panel. Alternatively to a traditional wash dryer stack, the LG Wash tower provides a number of features tailored specifically for a stacked design, whilst maintaining the advanced functionality of an LG washing machine and dryer.

Do I have to reach the top of the WashTower to control it?

No, the WashTower™ has an easy reach control panel designed for user convenience. The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls. Additionally the WashTower™ functions and cycles can also be controlled remotely using the ThinQ® app.

How does AI DD benefit my laundry?

LG machines with AI DD® use smart technology to weight the load and assess the fabric softness  of your laundry. The result - an automatic selection of the optimal washing motion by your machine for thorough cleaning and clothing care. LG Inverter Direct Drive Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts than a traditional belt and pulley system, helping to make for a long lasting appliance.

Do top load washing machines have AI DD?

Select top load models have AI DD®,  which offer more wash motion options. These specific top load models have an AI Wash option that utilises intelligent care through automatically selecting the optimal motion based on the weight and fabric softness in each load. 

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

LG Direct Drive Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your washing machine, resulting in quiet operation, low vibration and enhanced durability. When a qualified service personnel installs your washing machine, it should be installed on a level surface and checked regularly. An unlevel unit may move around, increasing the noise output. To help reduce the noise you can place anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine.

What are the benefits of an LG top loader?

The range of LG Top Load washing machines offer a number of innovative features that deliver quality results. The multiple wash motions available, enhances washing performance through the increased strength and speed of the Pulsator’s motion. Additionally, the LG TurboDrum improves the wash action of your preferred cycle through its rotations, delivering a brilliant wash.

Will I need to clean the machine often?

It is recommended that all LG washing machines are cleaned regularly, by running a tub clean cycle with cleaning product. However our top load washing machines make cleaning significantly easier with our lint filter. The lint filter is placed inside the top load machine, and helps to keep your laundry and drum clean by catching the dust and dirt that come off your clothes during a wash.Refer to the Owner's Manual for intructions on how to best clean the tub of your LG washing machine.

What can a smart washing machine do?

LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimise washing motions and automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or using the LG ThinQ app from compatible iOS and Android devices, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ app.

Does the front load washer ruin fabrics?

The intelligent fabric care system powered by AI DD in the LG front load washing machines weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions that will carefully wash your clothes. Additionally, LG front load washing machines offer a steam function during the Allergy Care Cycle, which opens up fibres and assists in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.

Print

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    14.0

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    650 x 950 x 645

  • FEATURES - ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    No

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Matte White

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    14.0

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Cotton Eco

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Double Rinse

    No

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket

    Yes

  • Dress Shirts

    Yes

  • Dry Only

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Hygiene (Sanitary)

    Yes

  • Jeans

    Yes

  • Microplastic Care

    No

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    Yes

  • One Shirt

    Yes

  • Pet Care Wash

    Yes

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Quick Wash (Speed Wash)

    Yes

  • Rainy Days

    Yes

  • Rinse Only

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • School Uniforms

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Single Garments

    Yes

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Small Load

    Yes

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboClean39

    Yes

  • TurboClean 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wash Only

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion Wash

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Product Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive Motors

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam Plus

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • TurboClean360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water Inlet

    Hot & Cold

  • Water Level

    Auto

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    710 x 1040 x 670

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    650 x 950 x 645

  • Product Weight (kg)

    71.0

  • Box Weight (kg)

    77.0

  • Product Depth with Doors Closed (D' mm)

    645

  • Product Depth with Doors Open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1145

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    4.5 Star

  • WELS Registration Code

    "C02339 (Cotton, 40C, Rinse 4, Spin High, Intensive)"

  • WELS Water Consumption (Wash) (L)

    144

  • WELS Water Rating (Wash)

    4 Star

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse Plus

    No

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    No

  • Temperature

    Cold/20/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboClean

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    Yes

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096649237

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

CYBER SECURITY

  • Security Update

    This product will receive security updates until 31 December 2030. For further details, refer to security bulletins at https:/lgsecurity.lge.com.

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 