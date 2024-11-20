We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg Condensing Dryer with Heat Pump
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Drying Capacity (kg)
8kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width
600mm
-
Depth
680mm
-
Height
850mm
-
Packaging (Width x Depth x Height)
650mm x 710mm x 890mm
-
Weight
54.6kg
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White
-
Control Type
Touch Button
-
Door Type
Chrome Glass Door
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Tag On with NFC
Yes
-
Display Type
LED
-
Time Delay
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Motor Type
Induction Motor
-
Lint Filter
Yes
EAN -
-
EAN
8806084928535
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
2 Years Parts & Labour
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.