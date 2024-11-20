We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8.5kg Top Load Washer with 10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty (WELS 4 Star, 88 Litres per wash)
FEATURES
Finish
White
Washing Capacity
8.5kg
Variable Spin Speed(RPM)
800
Motor Type
Direct Drive (Dual)
Wash Programs
6
Wash Options
4
Time Delay
1~24 hours
Fuzzy Logic Control
Yes
